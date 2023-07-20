  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
CrimeGermany

German prosecutor to probe Mallorca gang rape allegations

Timothy Jones
25 minutes ago

German authorities have said they will launch a probe into an alleged gang rape by German tourists on the Spanish island.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UArc
Three men being taken into a police station on Mallorca with T-shirts pulled over their heads
Five men are in custody on Mallorca on suspicion of gang-raping a German womanImage: Carlos Herrera/TNN/dpa/picture alliance

German authorities will be starting an investigation into allegations of a gang rape committed on the Spanish island of Mallorca by a group of male German tourists, a spokesperson from the public prosecutor's office in the western city of Hagen confirmed to DW on Thursday.

Five German men between the ages of 21 and 23 are facing accusations of raping an 18-year-old German woman last week or of failing to take action to stop the crime. The men have been taken into custody on the island.

The spokesperson, senior public prosecutor Gerhard Pauli, told the dpa news agency that German authorities were obliged to carry out their own investigation when German nationals are suspects in a crime committed abroad.

More information needed

Pauli said, however, that more information from Spanish authorities had been requested so that the German investigation could commence.

A witness who had sat next to the men for five hours while they were in police custody and overheard conversations among them has also contacted German police, Pauli said.

The five suspects reportedly all come from the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The victim told police that the attack took place in a hotel room in the popular tourist spot of Playa de Palma. Six suspects were arrested shortly afterward, with one being released without charge.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Boys and girls sit, slump and lie drunkenly on the concrete edge of a promenade with rubbish visible on the walkway in front of them; behind them is the beach

Mallorca: Bothersome booze tourism

Mallorca: Bothersome booze tourism

Raucous party tourists are making life difficult for Mallorca's residents and business owners. The island just can't seem to get the problem under control.
TravelJune 29, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The grain terminal at the port in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russia targets Ukrainian ports

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gum arabic sap as pictured on the branch of an acacia tree

Sudan conflict fuels gum arabic shortage

Sudan conflict fuels gum arabic shortage

Business2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a press conference in Beijing

What happened to China's missing foreign minister?

What happened to China's missing foreign minister?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

BusinessJuly 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage