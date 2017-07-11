German project helps refugees find work in Mexico

Leydis Mirelis Delgado, a 41-year-old Venezuelan mother of two, is particularly grateful to one German woman, Hannah Töpler, for having been able to settle in Mexico. She is also pleased that she happened to be in the right place last year when she found out that there was an organization called Intrare that might help her find work.

She had run a cyber-café in the Venezuelan city of Maracay for many years and knew about people and business, so she had the right profile for a Mexican company that was looking for customer services personnel.

She became the first Venezuelan woman to be employed by the firm and now earns enough money for herself and her children. She can also send something to her family back in Venezuela each month.

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

"Hannah Töpler and the Intrare team helped me so much," she told DW. "They were the light at the end of the tunnel."

Intrare is short for "Incubadora de trabajo para Refugiados y Retornados" (incubator for refugees and returnees). Töpler, who needed weeks to figure out Mexico's laws and regulations before setting up Intrare, came up with the name over breakfast with friends. "Many of them thought that I was completely crazy spending so many nights and weekends building up Intrare," she said. "They thought I was a super nerd and a workaholic."

She had done a Master's in political science in London before finding a job in Mexico with the non-profit group Oxfam. Mexico is a transit country for hundreds of people who set off daily for El Norte, northern America. But many fail to get across the border. Even if they do, it's not easy to remain in the US. In March alone, the US authorities arrested 171,000 refugees and sent them back to Mexico.

"There is far too much concentration on refugees integrating," Töpler told DW. "Hardly anybody is asking how society can be actively supported to be more open, to develop acceptance," said Töpler. "So, I said to myself, I want to at least try to solve this."

Leydis Delgado says she feels "one third Mexican already"

Right now, Intrare is still a small organization that connects refugees with potential employers but Töpler has ambitious plans. In two years, the organization has already helped almost 50 people to find jobs. "It's a win-win solution," said Töpler. "While many people think that refugees are taking jobs away from the locals and are criminals, more and more companies want to work with us."

German dual system

The project works according to a dual system set up to help refugees integrate in Germany. Special education and vocational programs prepare them for the workplace, with priority being given to teamwork, communication, problem-solving skills and personal development.

Intrare has also set up a system of mentors for the refugees. Otherwise, the organization, which receives support from GIZ, the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the International Organization for Migration, works as a mediator, forwarding the refugees' job applications to companies.

Particpants who trained with Intrare in Mexico

Melina Cruz, who fulfilled a dream when she set up her own company, did not hesitate when she was approached by Intrare. Her cleaning firm Homely has just turned five and she is particularly pleased about this because two out of three Mexican firms go out of business before making it this far.

"With us it doesn't matter how old you are, what gender you are or whether you're a refugee. What's important is that our staff members are able to become financially independent. And it makes sense to work with a start-up like Intrare because they have a social focus just like we do."

More Mexican companies joining

Homely pays its workforce more than the normal rate and provides health insurance. The company now operates in five cities, providing cleaning staff to private individuals and businesses, and employs over 800 people, including two refugees who got the job via Intrare.

Melina Cruz's Homely company is one of a growing number of Mexican firms joining Intrare

Cruz hopes that other company heads will follow her example and give jobs to refugees. "It's very strange that we Mexicans, who are subject to discrimination in other countries, are not accepting refugees, who just like us are looking for a better life for themselves and their families."

Such thoughts reassure Töpler that she's doing the right thing. "When refugees tell me that they've been given a contract and feel part of a team, it's a special moment. They've lived through so much and it's very important for me to know that they have a feeling of having made it at last."

Intrare is currently working on a digital and automated platform, which will connect refugees and companies even faster. It will work with matching algorithms, like a dating platform.

And Töpler is dreaming big: "I don't want to work with dozens of refugees and companies per year but with thousands. And to really help make Mexico a more open society."