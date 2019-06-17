 German priest causes church walkout as preaches for predator priest forgiveness | News | DW | 05.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German priest causes church walkout as preaches for predator priest forgiveness

The cleric said he wanted to tell parishioners about the biblically important meaning of forgiveness. He regretted that predator priests were labelled "criminals" but many of his congregation walked out of the church.

A cross and open window

Retired priest Ulrich Zurkuhlen caused consternation in the city of Münster, northwest Germany, when he dedicated his sermon to the concept of forgiving priests who had sexually abused minors.

Zurkuhlen's remarks come at a difficult time for the Roman Catholic Church, as it grapples with continued allegations, from various parts of the world, of priests' predatory conduct and church attempts to cover it up.

In 2018, the German Bishops' Conference published a report revealing that 1,670 priests, roughly 4.4% of clerics, had abused 3,677 people between 1946 and 2014 in Germany.

The controversial sermon took place in the Holy Spirit Church of Münster. The internet portal Kirche-und-Leben.de (Church and Life) reported that parishioners were incensed, with some 70 members of the congregation walking out in protest.

Several parishioners reportedly interrupted the 79-year-old Zurkuhlen and tried to argue with him. A worshipper told Kirche-und-Leben that the situation became chaotic and the priest was not able to finish the sermon.

Victims of abuse were said to have been present as the priest spoke.

Read moreCatholic women take on new role in Cologne Cathedral

'A real shock'

In an interview with Kirche-und-Leben.de, Zurkuhlen griped about the fact that even bishops refer to predator priests as "criminals," despite the fact that these men were also good clerics in their communities.

"Nobody is just profoundly evil," the priest said. "Goodness and guilt are often combined with each other or stand side by side without touching," he added.

Zurkuhlen insisted that it was "time for the church hierarchy to say a word of forgiveness after a long time."

When asked about the reaction his sermon caused among worshippers, Zurkuhlen said that it was "a real shock." He lamented that he was unable to get his point across, especially the biblically important meaning of forgiveness, to what he called "the screaming mob."

Read more: Breaking taboos, Germany's main churches tackle suicide

Backlash

A spokesman for the diocese of Muenster told DPA that the organization believed the focus should be on "the victims and not the perpetrators," when it comes to the delicate matter of sexual abuse cases.

Stefan Rau, a fellow priest of the Holy Spirit Church, regretted Zurkuhlen's position.  "I always try to give my colleagues in the pastoral team encouragement," he told Kirche-und-Leben.de.

"But this was not possible this time," he conceded.

"There has already been a conversation with the priest concerned and the entire pastoral team, and there will be another conversation," Rua said, ruling out disciplinary action against Zurkuhlen at this time.

But the incident did prompt the parish to invite worshippers to a conversation about the sermon, which will take place next Monday.

Watch video 02:19

UNESCO World Heritage Site: Aachen Cathedral

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russian President Putin meets Pope Francis for a third time

A trio of audiences with the pope is rare. It has led to speculation over what could be behind Russian President Putin's third trip to the Vatican. (03.07.2019)  

Catholic Church considers married priests for Amazon

A historic shift in policy could pave the way for married men to preach in areas where clergy are scarce. The requirement for priests to have never been married has been in place for centuries. (17.06.2019)  

Catholic women take on new role in Cologne Cathedral

The timing couldn't be better: Just as women across Germany are demanding more rights and offices in the Catholic Church, the Cologne Cathedral has presented its first four female supervisory stewards. A coincidence? (15.05.2019)  

Breaking taboos, Germany's main churches tackle suicide

More Germans die every year from suicide than from traffic accidents, AIDS, drugs and murder combined. Germany’s two main churches now want to promote suicide prevention. (04.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

UNESCO World Heritage Site: Aachen Cathedral  

Related content

Brasilien bereitet sich auf Papst-Besuch vor

Catholic Church considers married priests for Amazon 17.06.2019

A historic shift in policy could pave the way for married men to preach in areas where clergy are scarce. The requirement for priests to have never been married has been in place for centuries.

Deutschland Münster Thomas Frings, Pfarrer

With Catholic Church in crisis, one priest forges his own spiritual path 21.04.2019

The Catholic Church is in crisis, marred by scandals and calls for reform. One of its clergyman, Thomas Frings, has chosen to remain a priest nonetheless, and is now calling for new ways of fostering spirituality.

Polen Danzig Aktivisten zeigen Film von Tomasz Sekielski

Documentary on child sex abuse by Catholic priests stirs debate in Poland 15.05.2019

A newly released documentary about children who were sexually abused by Polish priests has shaken the country, bringing a once-taboo topic to the fore. Now, the Catholic Church and politicians are under pressure to act.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  