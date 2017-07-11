German president to make rare national plea amid COVID pandemic

In an Easter plea on Saturday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will ask Germans to remain united and overcome a "crisis of trust" in the government as the country battles a coronavirus third wave.

The speech is due to air on German television at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 UTC). Such national address is rare; while Germany's primarily ceremonial head of state has many engagements at home and abroad, Steinmeier usually only makes such televised appearances at Christmas.

German satisfaction in the government, including its handling of the pandemic, has fallen dramatically.

Germany's slow vaccination rollout, lack of political unity — exemplified by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's backtrack on an Easter lockdown — and unclear coronavirus restrictions have all come under fire.

Have trust in democracy, pleads Steinmeier

A "sense of powerlessness and frustration" was spreading, and had given rise to "a crisis of trust" in the country. "Trust. In a democracy that rests on a very fragile accord between citizens and their government: You, the state, do your part, and I, the citizen, do mine," Steinmeier will say.

He calls this crisis as an additional burden besides the "concerns over health, schooling and economy" — topics that have dominated German political debate on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Satisfaction in the government has fallen dramatically among Germans as the country enters a third infection wave

Acknowledging that Germany had made mistakes "on testing, on vaccinations, on finding digital solutions," he said the public wanted to say to their leaders: "Pull yourselves together!"

"Of course, there isn't an easy route out of this pandemic. And that's why political debate is necessary — but the bickering cannot be an end in itself," Steinmeier will say.

"Federal or state government, party or coalition, what direction the polls are sliding — none of this can be the priority right now. We need clarity and decisiveness, we need simple and pragmatic regulations, so that people can orientate themselves, so that this country can once again deliver all that it's capable of."

Yet, the president will also say that while this criticism is valid, "it's not enough either. Let all of us pull in the same direction, fellow citizens. Let's deliver what we're capable of. Let's not be indignant about others, or about the people at the top. Let's not constantly focus on what's not working, but rather that it can work if everyone does their bit."

'I trust every single vaccine'

Steinmeier extended his message of trust to "every single vaccine" approved in Germany. He added: "vaccinating is the most important step on our path out of the pandemic, so take the opportunity!"

The president received his first dose of the AstraZeneca-developed vaccine on Thursday.

The vaccine has been at the center of concerns over unusual blood clots, despite repeated reassurances from the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization.

He pointed to vaccines as a sign of the progress made, too, with serums developed in record time, "in no small part here in Germany."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged people to trust vaccines after getting his first shot on Thursday

Sympathy for 'impatience and 'frustration'

Steinmeier will seek to show empathy for people in Germany living through the pandemic: "I know: You, the people, are doing your part in this historic crisis! You're putting in a lot of effort, and you're sacrificing a lot as well."

"For some, it's no longer a question of lost income during lockdown, it's one of financial survival. I'm ever more understanding of the impatience and the frustration at the setbacks of the past months."

Reasons to be hopeful

Steinmeier compared and contrasted a domestic mood that has shifted markedly over the past nine months. Having previously boasted about being "pandemic world champions" after weathering the first wave relatively well, now the public mood had shifted to labeling Germany a global basket case.

"I ask myself: Why in Germany must everything be dealt with in superlatives — either exalted to the heavens or in the depths of despair?"

He added: "We're not the world champions of the pandemic, but nor are we its most abject failure."

He calls on those in Germany to trust their ability and not their doubt.

He will end the speech by referring to Easter as "a festival of hope," adding that: "We have good reason to hope."