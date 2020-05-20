German president thanks Muslims for Ramadan lockdown conduct

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised Muslims on Friday for adhering to the country's lockdown measures during Ramadam, while also calling for an end to the hatred directed towards the religious minority.

In a message on the eve of the end of the month of fasting and reflection, Steinmeier wrote that many Muslims would have found the restrictions particularly difficult. "I would like to thank all of you who adhered to these strict rules and contributed to our first success in the fight against the virus."

Ramadan is seen as a time when Muslims come together, rather than being kept apart, which became necessary due to the lockdown and social distancing measures.

Watch video 01:45 Share 'A beautiful initiative' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cYJO Berlin church offers Muslims space to pray

Steinmeier also pledged determined action against religiously motivated attacks. "Hatred and exclusion, violent attacks targeting Muslims, attacks on mosques — we cannot tolerate this, we cannot allow this."

Last year, a total of 871 attacks aimed at Muslims or their institutions took place in Germany and the president said it was everyone's responsibility, including the state to protect Muslims.

Steinmeier recalled the incident on February 19 when a gunman motivated by right-wing and racist ideology killed nine people in two hookah bars the city of Hanau, in western Germany. All of the victims had foreign heritage, including Turkish and Bosnian.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Saudi Arabia: Great Mosque of Mecca, practically deserted It would present a major risk if vast crowds of Muslim worshippers flocked to the Kaaba at the Great Mosque of Mecca. This picture shows a handful of individuals who did come to the Great Mosque when Ramadan began –— though most of those depicted are actually cleaners.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Breaking the fast This Sri Lankan family in Malwana is breaking the fast. Sitting close together around an array of dishes, they pray, before enjoying their meal. By Europeans standards, this gathering would somewhat contravene social distancing rules.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Israel: Praying, at safe distance It is being reported that in Israel, residents are taking social distancing very seriously. These Muslim men, for example, have gathered at a parking lot near Jaffa beach to pray — the markings on the ground help them keep a safe distance.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Indonesia: Live streaming prayers Imam Bambang Suprianto from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is relying on the city's mobile phone and internet infrastructure to reach worshipers. Pictured here at Sunda Kelapa mosque, Suprianto is live streaming his Quran reading via social media platforms. Wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, meanwhile, sets a great example for others to follow.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic US: Announcing Ramadan This sign outside Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn Community Center, Michigan, reads: "Ramadan Kareem," which roughly translates to "may Ramadan be generous to you." The letters were put in place by staff at the center to announce the beginning of the Muslim holy month.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Looking skyward With mosque visits out of the question, worshippers can still pray in solitude. Sitting on a rug on a Colombo rooftop, in the Sri Lankan capital, this boy awaits the moment to end his daily Ramadan fast.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Germany: Quran by phone Imam Benjamin Idriz records a Quran recitation via smartphone to upload later. This photo shows him at the Penzberg Islamic Forum, a mosque inaugurated in southern Bavaria in 2005. This place of worship won an architectural prize — and even with this limited view, it's not hard to see why.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Turkey: Deserted city center This is Istanbul's Galata Tower in the city's Beyoglu district. Usually the area is teeming with people, yet with Turkey also fighting the coronavirus pandemic most people are avoiding crowds. Mosques across the country have been told to stay closed, despite Ramadan.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Nepal: Call to prayer Some things don't change, no matter the circumstances. Seen here is a muezzin in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, reciting the azan, or Islamic summons to prayer. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the call will be heard several times a day, as always.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Singapore: Exhibition hall turned COVID-19 ward This Singapore convention center is normally used for exhibitions and trade shows. But with much of the world's economic life having come to a near standstill amid the lockdown, this space has now been converted into a COVID-19 ward — complete with a special space for worshippers to pray during Ramadan. Author: Marko Langer



Pamphlets and video material found at the home of the 43-year-old man, who allegedly also murdered his mother before committing suicide, indicated a racist motive behind the onslaught.

Steinmeier said he had been deeply affected by the incident in Hanau, describing it as an attack on peaceful coexistence and on all the values shared by Germans, including dignity, tolerance, diversity and freedom of worship.

Watch video 03:01 Share Anger and solidarity in Hanau after deadly racist attack Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YyN0 Anger and solidarity in Hanau after deadly racist attack

jsi/rt (dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.