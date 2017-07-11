German President Steinmeier's Christmas message of hope, solidarity

"'When can I live my dreams again?' This sigh of exasperation, my fellow Germans, is one of the thousands of personal messages I received from all parts of our country."

That is how the German president began his traditional Christmas message to the nation. There has rarely been a year when the main topic of the address has been so clear and all-consuming from the outset. In previous years, the head of state usually addressed various social issues at Christmas — but this time, his speech deals almost exclusively with the coronavirus pandemic.

A "tiny virus" has taken possessions of our lives and our thinking, has thwarted plans and destroyed dreams, Steinmeier said. People have had to do without many things: "Going to watch football in the stadium, to the cinema, to a concert, going on holiday, celebrating weddings and much, much more."

The president spoke of frustrated schoolchildren and exhausted families who had endured the impositions of teaching and working life; of artists, restaurateurs, hoteliers and retailers who fear for their very existence.

For many retail and hospitality establishments, the pandemic has become an existential crisis

A very different Christmas

Christmas in particular would have to be very different this year, he said. "A celebration of love: Most definitely! But particularly at this time when we yearn to be especially close to one another, we have to keep our distance. We — myself included — are missing friends and relatives who we have not been able to see all year. Many older and ill people are spending time alone to protect themselves from the virus."

Steinmeier drew particular attention to "the women and men who, as I speak, are fighting the virus in an intensive care unit (...) of their nearest and dearest who fear the worst (and) of the people who have lost their battle with this illness. Many have died a bitter, a lonely death and they are all missed."

'Our country is a strong country'

At the same time, he said, the pandemic has shown us how strong society is "because so many people are there for others and are going the extra mile in the crisis."

In words that echoed a speech by German Chancellor Angela Merkel five years ago, he said "Our country is a strong country." That is exactly how Merkel introduced her famous "Wir schaffen das" speech — "We can do it" — in August 2015, when she announced that Germany would allow hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants to enter the country.

Germany's health system was comparatively well prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Whether Steinmeier deliberately referenced Merkel or not is unknown, but in any case the message mirrored hers: Germany can take on the challenge.

The president wanted to convey that if everyone works together and the state does its part, then Germany will overcome the crisis. During the pandemic, he said, civic spirit had been strengthened. He said it showed the courage we have in the face of other crises, from climate change to the fight against hunger and poverty— one of the few forays he made into other topics.

'The voices of reason make up the vast majority'

Democracy and the dangers currently facing democratic governments have been a core focus thus far for Steinmeier as president. In his speech, he did not shy away from mentioning those who cast doubt on the work done by both state and society. He said he was aware that there were many vaccination opponents and skeptics in Germany. "At a time of uncertainty, we have learned that we can trust our democracy. We have argued about the right course of action — and then joined forces to implement decisions. Those who deny the danger posed by the virus are, admittedly, often particularly vocal. But the voices of reason make up the vast majority."

The progress toward mass vaccination efforts offer a glimmer of hope amid the pandemic, and a few days ago, Steinmeier publicly called for people to be vaccinated — which he described as an act of solidarity.

While visiting a coronavirus vaccination center on December 21, Steinmeier spoke of vaccination as an act of solidarity

And because the groundwork has been laid for vaccination efforts, Steinmeier could say: "This Christmas is a celebration of hope!" and that Christmas 2021 will bring "embraces and song."

Still, the German president did not try to sugarcoat the difficult situation — but rather, offer encouragement in a challenging time. "We still have a long and difficult road ahead. But now we are seeing the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel is starting to shine more brightly."

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID The Frauenkirche church in Dresden Dresden's Frauenkirche church is regarded worldwide as a symbol of reconciliation. It was rebuilt after its destruction in World War II with donations from all over the world. Since 1993, when the altar was uncovered in the ruins, an open-air vesper has been held on December 23 — most recently with 18,000 people. This year there will only be a live stream from the church without any attendance.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Thomaskirche church in Leipzig The Nikolaikirche church in Leipzig is synonymous with the Peaceful Revolution, the Thomaskirche church with Johann Sebastian Bach, who was cantor there for 27 years. On Christmas Eve, the people of Leipzig are drawn to Bach's church to listen to the St. Thomas Boys Choir. The choir will perform again this year, but the number of visitors is reduced and registration is required.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Frauenkirche church in Munich The imposing Liebfrauendom church is the landmark of the Bavarian capital. It literally heralds Christmas for the people of Munich. On Christmas Eve at 3 p.m., the 10 bells in the two towers chime for 20 minutes. Because only 130 registered visitors will be able to attend the solemn Christmas mass, it will also be broadcast live online.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Cologne Cathedral Cologne Cathedral is the landmark of the Rhine metropolis, visible from afar. At 157 meters (515 ft) high, Cologne Cathedral is the third tallest church in the world. To ensure that as many people as possible can celebrate Christmas Eve in the Gothic cathedral this year despite the strict hygiene regulations, there will be four Christmas masses for which online registration is required.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Aachen Cathedral Boasting 1,224 years of history, the Aachen Cathedral is a famous pilgrimage site. Founded by Charlemagne, for centuries it was the coronation church of German kings. The festive Christmas masses under the cathedral's huge dome are something very special. Because of coronavirus restrictions, only 120 visitors will be allowed to enjoy them at one time; twice as many masses are planned here too.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Hamburg's 'Michel' St. Michael's Church, called "Michel" by the people of Hamburg, is seen as northern Germany's most beautiful baroque church. On Christmas Eve, there's always a continuous service in the Michel, candles are lit, and people sing together (archive photo). A beloved tradition that will continue this year: The services will be held alternately indoors and outdoors under coronavirus regulations.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin The old steeple is a reminder of the destruction during World War II, the new one a feat of reconstruction. The Memorial Church is a landmark and a memorial — a place that provides unwavering comfort and confidence. On Christmas Eve, masses will be held with fewer visitors, more distancing and hygiene rules.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Ulm Minster At 161.5 meters (530 ft), Ulm Minster has the tallest steeple in the world. In good weather, the view from the observation deck reaches as far as the Alps. Christmas services will also be held in Germany's biggest Protestant church, but they will be limited to half an hour, reservations will be required for visitors, and hygiene and distance rules will apply.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Hildesheim Cathedral No less than 40 churches dominate the cityscape of Hildesheim in Lower Saxony. The Cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is 1,200 years old and a jewel of Romanesque architecture. What a festive setting for services during the Christmas holidays! Each of the 11 services will be open to 80 registered visitors, and the Christmas Eve mass will be available as a live stream online.

Celebrating Christmas despite COVID Erfurt (St. Mary's) Cathedral A Gothic package: St. Mary's Cathedral (left), St. Severus Church (right). For many Erfurt residents, Cathedral Hill is the place where the mystery of Christmas becomes apparent. Namely, when the holiday is celebrated on Christmas Eve at 11:30 p.m. in St. Mary's Cathedral, with Christmas carols and readings from the Christmas Gospel. This year too — but with distancing and hygiene precautions. Author: Anne Termèche



It depends on every one of us how long the road will be, Steinmeier added. If everyone remains "patient" and "with good sense," many things that were not possible for a long time will once more be possible. At the end of his speech, the president was confident in venturing a forecast for a year from now.

"We are allowed to look forward to celebrating Christmas next year the way we so love to: with all the family around the table, with our friends, with embraces and song. Let's hope that the anticipation of next year's joy will help brighten this extraordinary festive season. Wishing you all every blessing this Christmas!"

This article was translated from German.