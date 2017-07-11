German President Steinmeier praises 'friendship' with Israel's Rivlin

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin on Thursday for the second of three days of talks with Israeli leaders.

Steinmeier was also expected to meet with Rivlin's successor, Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem on Thursday. Rivlin's term of office will end on July 7.

Talks with the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Jair Lapid were also planned, as well as a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Steinmeier was scheduled to visit Israel last year, but had to postpone the visit due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's his first official visit abroad since the start of the pandemic.

'A strong friendship'

Steinmeier's meeting with Rivlin began with military honors and a wreath-laying ceremony. He started the day by saying goodbye to Rivlin.

"Dear Ruvi, your term in office ends, but our friendship remains," Steinmeier said at the end of an emotional address.

Rivlin smiled and said "thank you" in German before the two embraced.

Rivlin also praised the German president as a close friend, and said it was of great symbolic significance that Steinmeier was the last head of state that he would host as president.

The friendship with Steinmeier was "a proof that relations between people are built on face-to-face meetings," Rivlin said.

In his speech, Steinmeier also addressed the latest row between Israel and Hamas showed that "the Israel-Palestine conflict is by no means calmed." In the long-term, he said, there is no alternative to a two-state solution.

The conflict saw 248 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed last month.

Leaders from both nations are also looking to address the changes in government in both Berlin and Jerusalem, as the September federal elections in Germany could also change the country's approach to relations. However, Steinmeier earlier stated that a governmental change likely won't change much for the relationship between Israel and Germany.

"It is, I think, a friendship that I can say is now independent of terms of office and will outlast the time of our professional commitments," Steinmeier said in March.

Calls to fight antisemitism

Steinmeier arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, and started his visit with calls to take action against antisemitism in Germany and other parts of the world.

On Thursday, Rivlin also made comments on antisemitism, touting Germany's role in fighting prejudice. Germany has been "our strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism" and has stood with Israel against "the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map," he said.

On Wednesday, Steinmeier recalled the right-wing extremist attack on a synagogue in Halle two years ago, and said that synagogues in Germany still require police protection.

"Antisemitism is still in the world and we must continue to fight it wherever it rears its ugly head. We must never forget," Steinmeier said on Wednesday.

Also on the agenda were relations with Iran and its nuclear development program.

In an interview with Haaretz, Steinmeier said that Germany and Israel have the same strategic goals regarding Iran, but have different methods of pursuing those goals.

Germany supports a return to the Iran nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was implemented under former US President Barack Obama in 2015 — but Israel has repeatedly criticized the deal.

