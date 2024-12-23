German president calls for unity in Christmas address

In his traditional Christmas speech, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for people in Germany to stand together against hatred. He mentioned both the Magdeburg attack and the upcoming elections.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier used his traditional Christmas address to call for unity in light of recent developments in the country.

Steinmeier started his speech, the text of which was released Tuesday before broadcast on Wednesday, by talking about the deadly ramming attack at the Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

"A dark shadow hangs over this Christmas," he said, adding that "we can only imagine" what the relatives of the victims are going through after losing their loved ones.

"You are not alone in your pain. The people throughout our country feel for you and mourn with you," said Steinmeier, while also thanking police and the medical staff for their work after the attack.

Speaking about the attack's effects on society, Steinmeier called for people in Germany not to be divided.

"Hatred and violence must not have the final word," he said. "Let's not allow ourselves to be driven apart. Let's stand together!"

Tone in Germany has become 'rougher'

In addition to mentioning the wars going on in the Middle East and Russia's invasion into Ukraine, Steinmeier also discussed the upcoming German elections, which will take place in February 2025.

"There's a great deal of dissatisfaction about politics, business, red tape, about injustice," he said, concluding that the "tone in our country has become rougher, at times hostile, in our everyday lives."

Despite the challenges, the German president said he believes in the country's democracy and in its Basic Law, or constitution, which has been in power since 1949.

"There are many challenges we must face," said Steinmeier. "We have to speak candidly about what is going wrong… Above all, we must talk about what needs to be done urgently."

According to Steinmeier, the German government's collapse is "not the end of the world."

Germany's president also sent a message to the country's young people.

"You are needed, and badly in many areas," he said, adding that Germany's youth "can and will make their own way in life."

