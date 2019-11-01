German president laments 'tweets and tirades' during US visit

"Wunderbar Together," a multimillion-dollar publicity campaign by Germany in the US, has come to a close with a stark warning by Frank-Walter Steinemier: Freedom and democracy depends on trans-Atlantic partnership.
German President Frank-Walter Steinemier on Thursday urged trans-Atlantic unity as he wrapped up a yearlong German charm offensive in the US.
Steinmeier said the US and Germany "need each other if democracy and freedom are to have a future in the world." However, he appeared to make veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump, whose administration has steadily undermined US relations with Europe.
"I have come here as the federal president to raise our sights away from the day-to-day emphasis on tweets and tirades and beyond the indignation that is often both predictable and ineffective," Steinmeier said at the Goethe Institute in Boston.
Trump has often used fiery tweets to criticize relations with other countries, including Germany, one of the US' biggest postwar allies. He has accused Berlin of failing to pay for collective security under NATO and engaging in unfair trade practices.
Read more: How the Trump White House views Germany
'Friendship with mutual respect'
Earlier this week, Steinmeier harked back to the days of amicable ties between the countries, referring to the political support of former US presidents for German reunification.
"That America was always concerned with supporting a united Europe," Steinmeier said. "That America wanted a real partnership and friendship with mutual respect. Much of this does not seem self-evident today."
Read more: Why is Donald Trump ignoring Germany?
His visit formally concluded a multimillion-euro publicity campaign called "Wunderbar Together" (Wonderful Together) aimed at revitalizing amicable ties between Germany and the US. The trip comes days before the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
"If we still believe in the great task of democracy, we should still believe in this trans-Atlantic partnership," Steinmeier said. "I do."
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (AP, dpa)
People in Germany and the United States appear to have very different ideas about the state of relations between their countries. Germans see Berlin and Washington increasingly at odds, but Americans are more positive. (27.11.2018)
"Wunderbar Together"? Ahead of the upcoming Year of German-American Friendship, observers with a deep experience of both countries discussed how Germany can reach out to Trump's America. It could all start with a beer. (26.08.2018)
With Trump due to attend the G-7 in France and later visit Poland, many are wondering why a stopover with Angela Merkel in Berlin isn't on the list. Experts say the cold shoulder move is part of a wider strategy. (22.08.2019)
America will survive beyond Donald Trump's presidency — and so should the trans-Atlantic relationship, writes Romanian analyst Radu Magdin. With its complex geopolitics, Eastern Europe plays a key role in this context. (09.12.2018)
A briefing document for Trump's last meeting with Angela Merkel, obtained by DW, underscores the White House's view of Germany. The paper focuses on Germany's demographic challenges and includes some trivial "tidbits." (10.11.2018)
Defense spending and the Strait of Hormuz were on the agenda during Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's trip to Washington on a mission to strengthen ties. US President Trump often criticizes Germany's military expenditure. (24.09.2019)