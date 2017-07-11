German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Israel

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was set to travel to Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.

The trip, which was pushed back from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see the German head of state meet with Israel officials, including the country's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

According to an interview with Israeli national newspaper Haaretz, Steinmeier plans to discuss political solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, while also stressing Germany's support for Israel.

The visit comes a month after violence in the region killed 248 Palestinians in Gaza and 12 Israelis.

What is on Steinmeier's schedule in Israel?

The German president is set to arrive in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, he will meet with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin as well as the newly installed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his coalition partner and current Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Isaaz Herzog, who will take over from Rivlin as Israeli president next month, will also be present.

Steinmeier told Haaretz that he would also restate Germany's support for the two-state solution, but also highlighted the need for the new administration to rebuild trust with Palestinians.

The two-state solution is an attempt to end the conflict by granting the Palestinians their own state, a suggestion opposed by former Israeli leaders.

Iran and antisemitism also on Steinmeier's agenda

Steinmeier also stressed in his interview that Germany and Israel have the same strategic goal of stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, the means pursued by the two allies are "not always the same."

Germany supports a return to the arrangements of the Iran nuclear deal that was undermined by the withdrawal of the US under former President Donald Trump. Israel has repeatedly criticized the deal.

In his interview, Steinmeier also touched on the rise of antisemitism in Germany, especially during May's 11-day conflict.

He said that cases of people burning Israeli flags or shouting antisemitic slogans went beyond the freedom of expression and should be prosecuted as crimes.

The presidency in Germany is a largely symbolic role with the majority of the power in the hands of the parliament and the chancellor, currently Angela Merkel.

