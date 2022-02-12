 German president Frank Walter Steinmeier and the culture scene | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

German president Frank Walter Steinmeier and the culture scene

He loves jazz, appreciates art and is well-read — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is looking at a second term in office.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a group of children dressed as the three wise men in a large hall, with a large opainting on the back wall, two chandeliers hanging frojm the ceiling.

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Non-representational art

    The entrance hall of Bellevue Palace, which has about 50 rooms, is decorated with two huge artworks by Gotthard Graubner. The late East German artist left the GDR in 1954 to study at the Düsseldorf Art Academy. His "pillow paintings," which consist of numerous layers of color-absorbing absorbent cotton and fabric panels, made him world famous.

  • Frank Walter Steinmeier andf another man stand in front of a wall hung with drawings in frames

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    In honor of Schinkel

    Karl Friedrich Schinkel, considered the most important Prussian architect, also helped plan the city of Berlin. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dedicated the former Music Room at Bellevue Palace to Schinkel, who was inspired by classical antiquity. Schinkel's drawings are on display in what has been renamed the Karl Friedrich Schinkel Salon.

  • President Steinmeier looks at two portraitsiof women

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    "Intellectual independence"

    In 2021, President Steinmeier had several rooms redecorated. In the photo, he ponders portraits of Rahel Varnhagen and Henriette Herz, Jewish women who ran famous debating salons in the 18th century. The women embody "intellectual independence and courage," Steinmeier said.

  • Two people taking photos of a large elaborate room with a big chandelier in the middle, large windows in the back .

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Prussian architecture

    Bellevue Palace was built on the orders of Prince Ferdinand of Prussia. It has a main wing and two side wings. Construction began in 1775. It has been Germany's official presidential residence since 1994. Not far from the German Bundestag and the Chancellor's office, the palace stands on the fringes of Berlin's Tiergarten inner-city park, and is surrounded by ample grounds.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a man and a woman stand in front of three paintings hung on a wall .

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Spirit of democracy

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier renamed numerous rooms in Bellevue Palace. The room pictured above commemorates Robert Blum, one of the most important pioneers of democracy in Germany. Art dedicated to the history of German democracy is on display. Other rooms are dedicated to Rahel Varnhagen and French philosopher Voltaire, who spent some time at the court of Prussian King Frederick II.

  • Painting Frederick William III, man on a horse, gold frame

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    On loan from the House of Hohenzollern

    The 1832 painting "Frederick William III" by Franz Krüger decorates a wall in the stairwell. It is on loan from the House of Hohenzollern, currently headed by Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia. Frederick William III is considered to have been a rather weak monarch, purposefulness and courage were not his strong points.

  • Frank Walter Steinmeier stands at a lectern, behind him a large painting of a man's head

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Temporary show presented East German art

    On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2019 opened an exhibition of paintings by East German artists. The show was meant to be "a reverence to everyone who mustered the courage to take to the streets in 1989," the president said in his opening speech. The artwork included Harald Metzke's "Januskopf."

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife and a few visitors in a room with three large paintings and two large doors

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Nod to courage

    That exhibition also included Trak Wendisch's painting "Rope Dancer" (1984) as well as Hartwig Ebersbach's 1987 "Kaspar - upside down in ladies' boots" (left). The paintings were on display until the 30th anniversary of German reunification in October 2020, open to visitors at the annual civic festival at Bellevue Palace.

  • 10 paintings on a wall

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Ten German presidents

    Shortly after taking office, Joachim Gauck had the portraits of his ten presidential predecessors moved from the foyer to a small room — he felt they were "too colorful" — causing a minor scandal. The paintings reportedly cost a total of €110,000 ($126,000). Former German President Christian Wulff had commissioned the little-known East German painter Volker Henze to paint all the heads of state.


  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a group of children dressed as the three wise men in a large hall, with a large opainting on the back wall, two chandeliers hanging frojm the ceiling.

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Non-representational art

    The entrance hall of Bellevue Palace, which has about 50 rooms, is decorated with two huge artworks by Gotthard Graubner. The late East German artist left the GDR in 1954 to study at the Düsseldorf Art Academy. His "pillow paintings," which consist of numerous layers of color-absorbing absorbent cotton and fabric panels, made him world famous.

  • Frank Walter Steinmeier andf another man stand in front of a wall hung with drawings in frames

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    In honor of Schinkel

    Karl Friedrich Schinkel, considered the most important Prussian architect, also helped plan the city of Berlin. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dedicated the former Music Room at Bellevue Palace to Schinkel, who was inspired by classical antiquity. Schinkel's drawings are on display in what has been renamed the Karl Friedrich Schinkel Salon.

  • President Steinmeier looks at two portraitsiof women

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    "Intellectual independence"

    In 2021, President Steinmeier had several rooms redecorated. In the photo, he ponders portraits of Rahel Varnhagen and Henriette Herz, Jewish women who ran famous debating salons in the 18th century. The women embody "intellectual independence and courage," Steinmeier said.

  • Two people taking photos of a large elaborate room with a big chandelier in the middle, large windows in the back .

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Prussian architecture

    Bellevue Palace was built on the orders of Prince Ferdinand of Prussia. It has a main wing and two side wings. Construction began in 1775. It has been Germany's official presidential residence since 1994. Not far from the German Bundestag and the Chancellor's office, the palace stands on the fringes of Berlin's Tiergarten inner-city park, and is surrounded by ample grounds.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a man and a woman stand in front of three paintings hung on a wall .

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Spirit of democracy

    Frank-Walter Steinmeier renamed numerous rooms in Bellevue Palace. The room pictured above commemorates Robert Blum, one of the most important pioneers of democracy in Germany. Art dedicated to the history of German democracy is on display. Other rooms are dedicated to Rahel Varnhagen and French philosopher Voltaire, who spent some time at the court of Prussian King Frederick II.

  • Painting Frederick William III, man on a horse, gold frame

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    On loan from the House of Hohenzollern

    The 1832 painting "Frederick William III" by Franz Krüger decorates a wall in the stairwell. It is on loan from the House of Hohenzollern, currently headed by Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia. Frederick William III is considered to have been a rather weak monarch, purposefulness and courage were not his strong points.

  • Frank Walter Steinmeier stands at a lectern, behind him a large painting of a man's head

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Temporary show presented East German art

    On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2019 opened an exhibition of paintings by East German artists. The show was meant to be "a reverence to everyone who mustered the courage to take to the streets in 1989," the president said in his opening speech. The artwork included Harald Metzke's "Januskopf."

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife and a few visitors in a room with three large paintings and two large doors

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Nod to courage

    That exhibition also included Trak Wendisch's painting "Rope Dancer" (1984) as well as Hartwig Ebersbach's 1987 "Kaspar - upside down in ladies' boots" (left). The paintings were on display until the 30th anniversary of German reunification in October 2020, open to visitors at the annual civic festival at Bellevue Palace.

  • 10 paintings on a wall

    Art at Bellevue Palace

    Ten German presidents

    Shortly after taking office, Joachim Gauck had the portraits of his ten presidential predecessors moved from the foyer to a small room — he felt they were "too colorful" — causing a minor scandal. The paintings reportedly cost a total of €110,000 ($126,000). Former German President Christian Wulff had commissioned the little-known East German painter Volker Henze to paint all the heads of state.


"Renoir, Monet, Gauguin" — Germany's Museum Folkwang just opened an exhibition of French masterpieces on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. President Frank Walter Steinmeier spoke at an opening ceremony — a "friend of the fine arts," as Vorwärts, the paper published by the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) called him.

Ever since the Federal Assembly elected him as head of state on February 10, 2017, Steinmeier has enjoyed many such events. The list of his opening speeches and patronages is long and is about to get even longer.

On February 13, 2022, the Federal Assembly gathers at Paul Löbe House in Berlin to elect Germany's 13th federal president. The SPD, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the conservative CDU and CSU parties have come out in favor of a second term for the incumbent.

Back in 2017, when Steinmeier was poised to move from his post as foreign minister to become head of state, reports in the media alleged that quite a few people in the culture sector, including opera singer Thomas Quasthoff and filmmaker Sönke Wortmann, approved of Steinmeier succeeding President Joachim Gauck, above all for the former's sense of art, for being well-read, and for not making a fuss about it.

Political staying power over the decades

Steinmeier is known to possess an even-keeled temperament, combined with restraint and modesty. A carpenter's son, he grew up in Brakelsiek, a village of 1,000 inhabitants not far from Detmold in western Germany. He played soccer for the local sports club, where he was regarded — just as he was later in politics — as a kind of all-rounder who could play almost any position. He was "a man who didn't come up with genius ideas, but fought tenaciously and reliably, and would, in case of doubt, simply wait," according to an article in Weserkurier newspaper.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and a man and a woman stand in a hallway, paintings on the walls behind them

Frank-Walter Steinmeier initiated a redecoaration of several rooms at Bellevue Palace

Wait and see — that seems to be one of Steinmeier's outstanding virtues, along with loyalty and a sense of duty. In 2010, he donated a kidney to his wife Elke Bütenbender, severely ill with a life-threatening kidney illness, and took a break from his post as SPD parliamentary leader in the Bundestag.

He has proven resilient at various political levels. He managed the state chancellery in Hanover when Gerhard Schröder was the premier of Lower Saxony and headed the chancellor's office first in Bonn and then Berlin when Schröder was elected chancellor. Steinmeier's nickname is telling — "gray efficiency."

After the Schröder era, Steinmeier — interrupted by a four-year stint as opposition leader — twice served as foreign minister in a grand coalition headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Steinmeier's own candidacy for chancellor in 2009, however, failed — unlike his bid for the presidency years later, boosted perhaps by an unpretentious yet committed manner that won him popularity during his years as foreign minister.

'Culture is society's glue'

As president, he comes across as a thoughtful listener, a mediator, for instance when meeting critics of the state-mandated protective measures at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Just recently, in December 2021, he argued that for many independent and municipal museums and theaters, as well as clubs, financial support is urgently needed as "a matter of survival." "Culture is the glue of society, especially in such a serious crisis," he said.

As foreign minister too, Steinmeier was convinced that in times of crisis, culture can achieve more than politics at times, because it creates a space for encounters in religious or cultural conflicts and a basis for dialogue and understanding. When he was foreign minister, funding for foreign cultural policy increased by 35% to more than €650 million ($743 million) within three years, and 10 Goethe Institutes were reopened or reestablished.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife in a room, two doors and three opaintings on the walls behind them

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, standing next to his wife, Elke Büdenbender, explains new paintings added to the presidential residence

Recently, Steinmeier had Bellevue Palace, the president's official residence in Berlin, redecorated, including a room dedicated to Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt, the Berlin-born brothers of international fame who were explorers of nature, people and cultures. The room showcases display cases with stone samples from Mexico, Italy and Kazakhstan, framed by portraits of the explorers. Three rooms in the main wing of the palace have also been redesigned.

The former garden salon is now "Salon Voltaire" and contains busts of the French philosopher, his patron Frederick the Great and Immanuel Kant, and six oil portraits by Anton Graff. The former music room has become the "Schinkel Salon" with designs by the architect, and what was formerly known as the ladies' salon is now "Salon Rahel Varnhagen," complete with a portrait of the legendary author who hosted a prominent salon.

Jazz music fan

The German president enjoys hosting cultural events. A jazz fan, he had a 2019 Bonn Jazz Festival event at Villa Hammerschmidt, his official residence in the former capital, Bonn. Just two years earlier, at a jazz concert at the Berlin presidential residence, he underlined the historical significance jazz has for Germans. "Jazz was something like the soundtrack to a new life for Germans after the war," Steinmeier said, adding it was "the melody of liberation, perhaps even of freedom."

Steinmeier expressed delight in "the very special connection between structure and freedom, concept and improvisation, rigor and spontaneity in jazz." Jazz, the German president said, is very much his kind of music.

This article was originally written in German.

DW recommends

Art at Bellevue Palace

Bellevue Palace is not only the German president's official residence, it is also home to numerous works of art. What is on display depends on who is in office.  