German president asks for Polish forgiveness on WWII anniversary

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier marked the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland in Warsaw on Sunday by asking for forgiveness for "Germany's historical guilt."

"My country unleashed a horrific war that would cost more than 50 million people – among them millions of Polish citizens – their lives. This war was a German crime," the president said before Polish President Andrzej Duda, and US Vice President Mike Pence, Chancellor Angela Merkel, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe as well as representatives of 30 other countries.

"I, along with the federal chancellor, want to tell all Poles today that we will not forget," the president continued. "We will not forget the wounds that Germans inflicted on Poland. We will not forget the suffering of Polish families and nor will we forget the courage of their resistance."

In his speech, Duda remembered not only the German invasion, but also the Soviet massacre of Polish officers at Katyn in 1940, as well as the mass murders at Auschwitz and other death camps built by the Nazis in occupied Poland. "One can say that the Germans humiliated Poles, because they left that machinery of annihilation on Polish soil," Duda said.

He also reminded those present that genocide and mass murder continued around the world today, and underlined the importance of international alliances like NATO and the European Union. He also mentioned Russian military action in Georgia and Ukraine in the last few years.

Polish WWII veterans also attended the ceremony

'Homeland of heroes'

The speeches by Steinmeier, Duda, and Pence were due to be followed by a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a central memorial in the Polish capital. Some 6 millions Poles are estimated to have been killed during WWII, with several Polish cities almost totally destroyed.

In his speech, Pence paid tribute to the "courage and strength deep in the Polish character that no one could destroy." "Poland proved itself a homeland of heroes," he said.

"Today we remember the long roll-call of Polish heroes who fought for freedom," Pence added, before also remembering his own countrymen, as well as British soldiers who were killed, and the resistance movements in France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Romania and elsewhere in occupied Europe.

Though US President Donald Trump was initially due to attend the ceremony, he canceled at short notice citing the threat of Hurricane Dorian to the coast of Florida, and sent Pence in his place.

Read more: Opinion: 80 years after WWII, we must fight for an open Europe

Other ceremonies

The commemoration in Warsaw was the third of the day in Poland, after Steinmeier and Duda gave speeches at a ceremony in the morning in Wielun, western Poland, the first town bombarded by Adolf Hitler's forces on September 1, 1939.

In his speech in Wielun, Polish President Duda thanked Steinmeier for his presence at the painful anniversary.

Minutes later, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the deputy head of the European Commission Frans Timmermans led observances at Westerplatte Peninsula, on the Baltic coast, the site of the war's first battle as Polish troops put up resistance.

PM renews compensation claims

Morawiecki used his speech to renew calls for compensation from Germany for the atrocities committed in WWII. The German government regards this question as having been settled by international agreements made during reunification negotiations in 1990.

For Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the memory of World War II is a central plank of its "historical politics," aiming to counteract what it says is a lack of appreciation in the West of the extent of the nation's suffering and bravery under Nazi German occupation.

Critics say the party's ambition is to fan nationalism among voters at a time when populists around the world are tapping into historical revisionism. PiS says the country's standing on the global stage and national security are at stake.

In a move likely to increase tensions between Poland and Germany, fuelled under the PiS government, Polish PM Morawiecki renewed calls for wartime reparations in recent days.

Germany, one of Poland's biggest trade partners and a fellow member of the European Union and NATO, has repeated that all financial claims linked to World War II have been settled.

