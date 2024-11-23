German populists' rise concerns EU parliament head

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the results of the upcoming German snap elections would be a "litmus test for all of Europe" as the far-right AfD and left-wing, anti-migrant BSW gain in opinion polls.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has voiced her anxiety about upcoming German elections and noted that a strong performance by populist parties could have significant consequences for Europe.

Metsola: German elections will shape EU's future

"What happens in Germany in the next four years has a major impact on the next four years of the European Union," Metsola said in comments to the Funke Media Group, a major publisher of German newspapers.

The far-right Alternative for Germany and the recently founded left-wing, anti-migrant Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are expected to achieve historic results in the elections, which are expected to take place on February 23, 2025.

Recent opinion polls show the AfD with between 17% to 19% support ahead of next year's elections, with the BSW possibly getting as much as 8% of the vote.

Metsola said the European elections in June, where the far-right made gains, was a "snapshot," while adding that she is "very concerned" after recent state elections in eastern Germany.

The AfD came in first place in elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia on September 1 with 32.8% of the vote and came in second place in the eastern state of Saxony in elections on the same day. The BSW also performed strongly enough that it will likely become part of Saxony's coalition government.

Later in September, the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), came out on top with 30.9% of the vote during the Brandenburg state election, but the AfD still had a strong second place showing at 29.2%.

Pro-European, pro-Ukraine parties in Germany must 'stand together'

Anger over inflation, migration and lack of housing are some of the reasons why German voters are turning to populist parties. Voters who disagree with German arms deliveries to Ukraine have also been drawn to the AfD and BSW, which are critical of Western military aid to Kyiv.

Metsola, who belongs to the EU's center-right Christian Democratic EPP group, called on pro-European and pro-Ukraine parties in Germany to "stand together on important future issues."

Metsola, a native of Malta, was elected as the European parliament president in January 2022 and has steadfastly supported Ukraine since Russia's invasion began in February 2022 Image: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture alliance

Metsola also implored the German government to take a decisive stance on European affairs: "A strong Europe needs a strong Germany. And a determined Franco-German alliance, also complemented by Poland and Italy."

Metsola pushes for German Taurus deliveries

In the interview, Metsola was asked if she supports the German government delivering Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

"Yes, that is also the position of the European Parliament. There is broad support for this demand. We will see if there is a corresponding policy change after the Bundestag elections," she said.

The leader of Germany's conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, has supported giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Merz has a strong chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, as the CDU leads most opinion polls before the February vote.

The current coalition government, meanwhile, is helmed by SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who opposes Taurus deliveries to Ukraine due to fears of escalating tensions with Russia. His coalition partners, the environmentalist Green Party, back the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Metsola noted that there are "differing positions" within Germany's government on the Taurus deliveries, and said a U-turn on weapons by the German government could occur before the February 2025 election.

Metsola's comments come after US President Joe Biden has greenlit the use of longer-range missiles by Ukraine.

After the announcement, Ukraine fired the weapons known as ATACMS into Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin then authorizing a new type of intermediate-range missile be used on Ukrainian soil in response.

Material from German news agency DPA was used in the writing of this article