News

German population hits all-time high but growth is slowing

The number of people living in the EU's largest nation is only increasing due to migration, according to official statistics. However, concerns over an aging population remain.

Symbol of a German family (picture-alliance/dpa/Jens Kalaene)

Germany's population continues to grow but at a slower rate than at any time since 2012, according to numbers released by the Federal Statistics Office on Friday.

It has now reached 83.2 million, an increase of 200,000 compared with the previous year. However, this is entirely down to migration as the statisticians revealed: "Without migration gains the population would be shrinking."

Read more: Opinion: Accepting refugee children won't solve the problem

In 2019, the statistical bureau estimated, between 770,000 and 790,000 people were born in Germany while roughly 930,000 died. Numerical assessments put the number of net arrivals from abroad at between 300,000 and 350,000, though this figure is in decline for the fourth consecutive year.

Watch video 02:11

Explainer: Migrants in Germany

Economic worries

Germany has suffered from a chronic birth deficit in recent years and, as a result, has one of the world's oldest populations. Indeed, last year, Europe's largest economy had its highest number of deaths since 1972.

The aging population is putting a strain on Germany's public pension system and is a concern for companies keen to hire skilled workers.

A recent poll put Chancellor Angela Merkel's asylum policy as the chief concern for most Germans. The country has received more than a million people since 2015 as they fled their homelands due to war and poverty.

  • kitten on sofa (Imago/Westend61)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    1: Avoid / relieve stress

    The Germans' top resolution is to chill out. According to a national representative survey by health insurance company DAK Gesundheit, 64% said it was one of their goals for 2020. While we could have picked a photo of someone banging their head on a desk loaded with files to illustrate a really stressful situation, we thought we'd give you a good start instead, with this cute kitten.

  • A family meeting for Christmas (Colourbox)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    2: Spend more time with family / friends

    Once again a year has gone by. You have to cram too many dinners and parties at the end of the year in a last-minute attempt to claim you haven't completely lost touch with your loved ones. But next year, you'll see each other more often, that's for sure. That's how Germans feel about it, too. It's the country's second favorite resolution: 64% have it on their list for 2020.

  • Greta Thunberg and student / activists for climate (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    3. Be more environmentally friendly

    Greta Thunberg's school strike for climate movement definitely got the Germans thinking they should at least try to do more for the environment. Contributing to climate protection and being more environment-friendly wasn't even among their top 12 resolutions last year, but 64% of the survey participants now had it on their list for 2020.

  • Two people running up stairs (picture-alliance/dpa Themendienst/T. Hase)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    4: Be more active / do more sports

    Another worldwide classic. In Germany, 56% of the people polled said they'd get moving in 2020. While a widespread attitude towards New Year's resolutions is that most people don't stick to their program for very long, every second German in the poll (54%) said they usually hang in there for at least four months.

  • Meditation by the sea (Colourbox)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    5: Find time for self

    And some resolutions might be more fun to keep than jogging in the winter... Just picture yourself by the sea, with nothing else to do than centering yourself with those cool mindfulness exercises you read about back in 2019 on your smartphone in the crowded subway on the way to work. Yes, 53% of Germans hope to be in exactly that spot in 2020 — or at least find a little more time for themselves.

  • Salad with nuts and berries (Colourbox)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    6: Eat healthier food

    Low-sodium, low-fat, low-carb, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, organic or raw food: There are plenty of trendy labels out there, but you can also simply improve your eating habits without following a strict diet. Just keep it fresh and colorful. That's what 53% of Germans plan on doing in 2020.

  • Person measuring and pinching waist (Fotolia/Markus W. Lambrecht)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    7: Lose weight

    Another classic resolution. While eating healthy food and working out could well lead to shedding extra pounds, 36% of the poll respondents were honest about what they ultimately wanted to achieve in 2020: slim down. Keeping a journal might help you track your weight loss: "Diet Day 1: I have removed all the bad food from the house... It was delicious."

  • Money and a purse on a table (picture alliance/dpa/Schönberger)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    8: Save more money

    While the Germans' reputation for being thrifty is legendary, OECD data shows that people from 12 other countries actually squirrel away more of their gross household income, including in Europe the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway. Nearly one third of the polled Germans (31%) want to live up to the stereotype and put more money aside in 2020.

  • A person looking at a smartphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    9: Spend less time on the internet

    There's a growing body of scientific evidence showing how the internet stimulates the same neurotransmitters as addictive drugs — especially through the micro-feedback one gets through social media. Time to put the smartphone down. That's what 27% of Germans plan to do in 2020. This trend is even stronger among young people aged 14-29: 47% of them hope to spend more time offline.

  • A woman watching TV (picture-alliance/dpa)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    10: Watch less TV

    Arguments to help the 20% of Germans who want to stop zapping: You'll find more time for your family, friends and yourself, or to prepare healthy meals and work out, which is the best way to relieve stress anyway. You might save money by canceling all your pay-TV subscriptions. And if you don't compensate by watching more Youtube, you'll cover a good chunk of your New Year's goals.

  • Bottles of beer (picture-alliance/imageBroker)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    11: Drink less alcohol

    Germany and beer, the old cliché. It does remain the world's fourth top beer-drinking country after the Czech Republic, Namibia and Austria, so there's something to it. Now, 15% of Germans said they want to drink less alcohol as of 2020, so we'll have to wait and see if that has any kind of impact on the country's ranking. After all, Poland isn't too far behind.

  • Ashtray filled with cigarette butts (Colourbox)

    12 Germans' New Year's resolutions for 2020

    12: Stop smoking

    Despite the well-known health risks, nearly every fourth German smokes. Now 11% of the people polled said they were planning on (trying to) stop in 2020. Just as many had it on their list of resolutions in 2019. As studies have also found that quitting smoking is the most difficult resolution to keep, that might well end up on their list of resolutions again in 2021.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


jsi/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

