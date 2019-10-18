 German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 18.10.2019

Germany

German politicians slam right-wing populist AfD over rising anti-Semitism

Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations.

A member of the Halle Jewish community stands next to its synagogue after an attempted attack

On Thursday, frustration over the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party exploded in the Germany's parliament, the Bundestag. Parliamentary debate had not even begun when Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), delivered an unmistakable message: He said it was "intolerable" that the AfD had taken to Twitter to ostracize people when referring to a crime motivated by a hatred of Jews. Those who spoke thus, he said sternly, were acting outside the "fundamental consensus" of the German parliament.

Others were far more blunt in their assessment during the morning debate. Social Democratic (SPD) parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich, for instance, spoke of parliamentarians who had disseminated "repulsive comments" about the victims online. He acknowledged that the perpetrator had acted alone, but added: "he was buoyed by a system of agitation, chauvinism and far-right extremism. And the AfD is part of that system." The party was under attack from every direction.

Watch video 02:24

Muslims in Germany afraid after synagogue attack

The broadsides were triggered by a retweet by AfD parliamentarian Stephan Brandner, the chairman of the Bundestag Legal Affairs Committee. Brandner had retweeted a post whose author contemptuously asked why politicians were "hanging around" mosques and synagogues with candles when the victims of the crime had been "Germans."

Does the party, whose leader Alexander Gauland described the Nazi era as "a bird shit" in German history, or whose firebrand member Björn Höcke called for a "reversal of Germany's culture of remembrance," bear responsibility for the attack in Halle?

Read more: Nazi 'bird shit' and the limits of free speech in Germany

'Intellectual arsonists'

Many politicians have labelled the AfD the "intellectual arsonists" behind the attack in the eastern German city. Earlier in the week, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said, "The AfD shouldn't act like it had nothing to do with all this."

Last Wednesday, the heavily armed perpetrator Stephan B. attempted to force his way into a synagogue in Halle to carry out a massacre. When he failed to get in, he killed two innocent bystanders. He has confessed to carrying out the crime, saying he was motivated by anti-Semitic and xenophobic beliefs. The AfD bears no legal responsibility for the crime, but many politicians believe it is morally culpable.

Watch video 02:18

Is it still safe for Jews to live in Germany?

Calls for the AfD to distance itself from extreme-right radicals

Among those making such accusations is Marco Buschmann, parliamentary group leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP). Buschmann told DW that the attacker was looking for "scapegoats." He went on to say: "Therefore, all those who use scapegoat theories to gain votes naturally bear responsibility for strengthening the beliefs of people like him."

For that reason, many say the AfD must clearly distance itself from Germany's far-right extremists, but party members like Höcke are doing no such thing.

Read more: German officials present anti-Semitism plan

Critics of the AfD point to clear "overlaps" with the so-called Identitarian Movement, which intelligence agencies have labeled a right-wing extremist group that rejects every aspect of Germany's governmental legitimacy. Intelligence services are also keeping an eye on the AfD's "Young Alternative" youth group, as well as a group known within the party as "The Wing." Both groups have been labeled suspicious by authorities and are under constant intelligence service surveillance.

But is the AfD really responsible? The attacker in Halle was radicalized online, and was active on online gaming sites and radical Internet forums. That is what fueled his motivation. He is not known to have any connection to the AfD.

Chemnitz — a battle cry for the far-right

"The AfD is an intellectual arsonist," and therefore "mainly responsible for fueling a climate of anti-Semitism and resentment," as Hans-Joachim Funke, who researches anti-Semitism and far-right extremism, tells DW. Funke says the AfD is "complicit" in the attack in Halle and points to the so-called funeral march in the eastern city of Chemnitz in the summer of 2018. In Chemnitz, AfD politicians joined hooligans and known neo-Nazis, taking to the streets to protest a murder. "That was a signal, a summons, a battle cry," with which the AfD sought to turn up the heat of the social discourse. "The attacker [in Halle] would not have pushed himself to carry it [his crime] out, in the absence of that kind of environment," says Funke.

Read more: Anti-Semitism in Germany isn't 'back' — it never left

Watch video 26:05

To the point - Halle Terror Attack: How Deadly Is Germany's Far-Right?

The AfD fights back

AfD parliamentarian Beatrix von Storch was defiant when she sat down with DW: "It is absurd to say that the AfD is responsible for such an [racist] environment." The politician insisted instead that "leftist artists and publicists who denounce the state of Israel" are to blame for the current anti-Semitic climate.

The Bundestag debate highlighted the deep divisions currently found in Germany. Those who attacked the AfD — and there were many — garnered applause, whereas AfD parliamentarians groaned at or heckled accusers in an attempt to defend themselves.

In the end, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, of the CDU's Bavarian sister party CSU, called on AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland to distance himself from Brandner's contemptuous retweet. Gauland indignantly rejected the demand, saying, "I refuse to apologize so long as a member of the government can stand here and claim that the AfD is the political arm of right-wing terrorism."

Gauland's party colleague Brandner, whose retweet upset so many parliamentarians, reacted differently. Hours after the anti-Semitism debate had finished, he approached the speaker's lectern and ruefully exclaimed, "I'm sorry."

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

  • AfD's Andreas Kalbitz at a Brandenburg election event (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andreas Kalbitz

    The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


