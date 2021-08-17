German politicians fret about refugees from Afghanistan 

Before Chancellor Angela Merkel said anything about the dramatic events in Afghanistan, many of her colleagues were already turning their attention to what the Taliban's return to power there might mean on the ground here in Germany.

"The mistakes regarding the Syrian civil war must not be made again," Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate for the center-right CDU/CSU in next month's general elections, tweeted as the Taliban took Kabul on Sunday. "2015 shall not be repeated."

The leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) was referring to the more than one million people who fled war-ravaged countries and found their way to European borders in 2015. Syrians were the largest contingent, and many of them settled in Germany after Merkel's famous "Wir schaffen das!" (we can do this) comment saw to borders remaining open.

Those events left a lasting impact on German politics, as the country has struggled with issues of immigration and integration. For decades, it has been a top destination for asylum seekers.

Despite the initial warm welcome in 2015, anti-migrant sentiment helped turn the far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), into a political force nationwide. Following general elections in 2017, they became the largest opposition party in the Bundestag, the German parliament.

'2015 repeat' on repeat

Laschet's position, which he reiterated at a news conference on Monday, was echoed by some of his conservative party colleagues. The AfD's parliamentary leader, Alice Weidel, picked up the line, as well.

"2015 must not be allowed to repeat itself," she wrote on Twitter on Monday. "Genuine refugees must be helped in their home region if possible."

More moderate political voices are also behind the idea of lending third countries closer to Afghanistan more support to host refugees.

"We most of all need to help neighboring states, should Afghan refugees come," Merkel said on Monday evening, during a news conference about the dire turn of events in Afghanistan.

Her deputy, Olaf Scholz, who is running as the chancellor candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD), told his audience at a campaign event on Monday that Turkey, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq could serve as places for refugee settlement.

Germany should "now immediately ensure that integration prospects exist there, that one can stay there, that one can gain a secure future there," he said.

Watch video 00:56 'It's a terrible development for those who want a more liberal society'

Any refugee response comes less than one week after Germany and other European countries stopped controversial deportations to Afghanistan and after months of the German government dragging its feet to resettle thousands of Afghans who put their lives at risk working for its military and other agencies. Many of them remain in Afghanistan, fates uncertain.

"It's a moral failure of the German government not to have looked after the local employees," Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a lawmaker with the market-liberal Free Democrats (FDP), told DW. "On the other hand, as Europe and as Germany, we do not have an obligation to take in all the refugees."

Annalena Baerbock, the chancellor candidate for the more pro-refugee Greens, appealed to western nations. Rather than wait for all 27 members of the European Union to find agreement, she told public broadcaster DLF it would be "enough to work with the European countries that want to, and especially the Americans and Canadians."

With the outcome of next month's elections far from clear, any issue could tip the balance that decides which parties comprise Germany's next federal government. Migration has made fewer headlines in the last few years, but it remains a top voter issue, according to a survey from the Allensbach Institute in May. Events in Afghanistan raise the possibility of it coming to the fore in the final weeks of campaigning.

The fire in Europe's largest refugee camp in Greece brought people in Germany onto the streets in protest last year

2021 isn't 2015, Afghanistan isn't Syria

"Instead of spreading fear and panic, and conjuring up a refugee wave, Germany — as one of the richest countries in the world — should lead by example by taking in refugees from Afghanistan and giving them a chance to stay," Lotta Schwedler, a spokeswoman for the Refugee Council of Brandenburg, told DW in a statement.

The only "mistake" from 2015 to avoid, she added, is housing refugees in "inhumane conditions" for months on end.

Afghans were the biggest group of asylum seekers, after Syrians, in the 2015 wave, which has often been framed as a one-off humanitarian emergency. The EU struggled in the years since to find a common policy on refugee distribution and settlement across the bloc.

A multi-billion-euro deal with Turkey has all but guaranteed that the country holds on to its refugee populations. Logistical support for Libya and other North African countries helps keep people there — and sometimes haul them back — despite abuses documented by human rights groups. The EU's border agency, Frontex, has seen its budget grow every year; the bloc's external borders, and those of its neighbors, are more tightly guarded.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history The night it all burned down Fire broke out in a number of spots around the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos late on the night of Tuesday, September 8. That has led authorities to suspect arson. Some in the camp have suggested locals set the fires but there are other reports that point to migrants themselves.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Into the darkness All of the inhabitants of the hopelessly overcrowded camp managed to get to safety. According to media reports, many migrants fled into the hills and forests nearby. Some are said to have begun walking to Mytilene, the island's capital. There have been no reports of death or injury.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Life threatening Moria was originally designed to hold up to 2,800 people. At the time the fires broke out it held some 12,600. Living conditions in the camp were catastrophic before the fire. Looking at this photo taken in its aftermath, it is glaringly apparent that no one will be able to live there again any time soon — at least not under humane conditions.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Pixelated camp Anyone hoping to see satellite images on Google Maps of the camp, located on the eastern shore of Lesbos, just 15 kilometers from the Turkish coast, is out of luck. The site has been pixilated. "Google itself does not pixelate satellite images," the company told DW, referring to third-party entities that supply the satellite imagery. It is unknown why the camp has been digitally altered.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history A clear image This aerial view of the same area shows that the camp has been greatly expanded. In the earlier Google Maps image, the house with the red roof stands alone but in the more recent photo it seems to have been swallowed up by the camp.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Looking into the past The camp is not pixelated on Google Street View. Whereas the pixilated satellite images on Google Maps are from 2020, those on Street View are from December 2011 — before there was even a camp. At the time, the only thing there was an old military barracks. It was not until October 2015 that Greece began registering asylum-seekers at the site before taking them to the mainland.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history From stopover to longterm stays When this photo was taken in October 2015, refugees only stayed at the camp for a short time. That changed drastically in March 2016, when the EU signed its so-called refugee deal with Turkey. Since then, refugees have had to endure long stays before being sent to other EU countries or being deported.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Waiting and waiting and waiting As a result of the EU-Turkey deal, refugees are no longer allowed to travel to the Greek mainland because Turkey would then no longer be obliged to take them. But as EU states disagree over who should take how many refugees, people remain in the camp for longer and longer periods of time. The overcrowded camp is populated by many people from a wide range of nations — no wonder there are tensions.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history When tensions boil over Those tensions first erupted in September 2016, in the form of violent conflicts during which fires were set and much of the camp was destroyed. At the time, there were only 3,000 migrants in the camp. A few months later, several hundred migrants set fire to EU asylum agency containers in the camp in protest to the slow pace of asylum application processing.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Fire and death There was another major fire at Moria in September 2019. What started as a blaze in an adjacent olive orchard quickly spread to the camp itself. Less than half an hour later, another fire broke out in the camp, killing a mother and her infant child. At the time, Moria housed some 12,000 people.

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Too dangerous to visit In August, North Rhine-Westphalia State Premiere Armin Laschet visited the camp. His state is the most populous in Germany and the politician expressed a desire to see the so-called wild section of the camp located outside its enclosed boundaries. However, that part of the visit was quickly cancelled for safety reasons as the overall mood was again tense, with many migrants chanting "Free Moria."

Hell on earth — Greece's Moria refugee camp and its tortured history Now what? A overcrowded camp with appalling sanitation and medical conditions as well as ethnic tensions — and then the first coronavirus infections — life at the Moria refugee camp was dire before this week's blaze. But what will happen now? Is this the end of Moria, or perhaps the moment to create new, more humane living conditions? It is devastating that no one can answer this question. Author: Marco Müller



"It's appalling that the first reaction to the suffering and atrocities we can, unfortunately, expect again in Afghanistan is isolation — that the main thing is that people don't come to us," Wiebke Judith, a legal policy advisor for Pro Asyl, a German refugee aid organization, told DW.

The mistake in 2015, she added, was the lack of solidarity within the EU.

Afghanistan is much farther from Europe than Syria, and people fleeing conflict rarely show up immediately, if at all. Many of those who arrived in 2015 spent years elsewhere in their region.

Afghans have long comprised one of the world's largest refugee populations, according to the UN Refugee Agency, settling mostly in Iran, Pakistan, and other south Asian countries. At least 3.5 million Afghans are internally displaced, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

"We're not yet seeing a comparison to 2015," Judith said. "You get the feeling that such comparisons want to distract from Germany's political failure, which has become dramatically apparent."

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year’s elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.