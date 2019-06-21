German politician's death 'execution,' says civic head

Leipzig's mayor Burkhard Jung, freshly elected as the president of Germany's Cities Association, on Friday described the June 2 death of Walter Lübcke at his home near Kassel an "execution."

Lübcke, 65, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats and communal oversight chief of the Kassel district in Germany's Hessen state, died on June 2 after a close-range nighttime gunshot to his head.

"The murder or indeed the execution of Walter Lübcke must be cause for nationwide discussion," Jung told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper.

Lübcke's death 'execution,' says Städtetag's Burkhard Jung

Lübcke was found severely wounded on his house terrace and died in the hospital shortly afterwards.

In 2015, during Europe's crisis over refugee arrivals, Lübcke had publicly called for a welcoming stance toward asylum seekers and was subjected to a backlash of far-right messages on the internet.

Last Saturday, a police squad arrested a 45-year-old suspect, named only as Stephan E. under Germany's reporting laws, at his home in Kassel. The suspect had convictions from past decades, including one for an assault on a hostel for asylum seekers in 1993.

Federal prosecutors, who this week took over the case, have rated Lübcke's death as a political slaying with an extremist extreme-right background.

Mayors facing surge in slander, violence

Jung, a Social Democrat (SPD) and the first eastern German mayor elected by the Cities Association as its president, told FAZ on Friday that communal politicians across Germany had been exposed to an "unbelievable surge in insults and slander through to murder threats and violence" since 2015.

"Every day, about three politically motivated crimes are committed against political officeholders, in particular against local community leaders," Jung told the Germany's DPA news agency.

Many communal politicians no longer dared to go public on issues, fearing their utterances would worsen the situation. Similarly abused were firefighters, ambulance crews and local authority employees, said Jung. "It's almost unbearable."

"We have a deep split in society," Cities Association chief executive Gerd Landsberg told Oldenburg's Nordwest-Zeitung newspaper, adding that it remained even though Europe's migration crisis of 2015 no longer topped Germany's political agenda.

Markus Nierth (L) quit after threats against his family

Hamburg parliament president also threatened

Among latest official-holders to disclose threats was the president of Hamburg Parliament (Bürgerschaft) Carola Veit of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

"I personally have also received murder threats in the last few days ... That is disgusting and obnoxious," Veit told Radio Hamburg, a private station, adding that it was outrageous that her children had also been threatened.

A call to reopen investigators' files and to examine whether the Lübcke case might be linked to another Kassel case — the murder of Halit Yozgat in 2006 — has been demanded by Barbara John, German government commissioner for victims of a neo-Nazi ring code-named the NSU, which went underground in 1998 when police found crude pipe bombs in a garage in Jena.

Reopen files into NSU murder of Yuzgat, urges John

The "National Socialist Underground" went on to murder nine migrant residents — most of Turkish origin — between 2000 and 2006 at six cities across Germany. The shooting of a policewoman in Heilbronn in 2007 was also attributed to the NSU killer cell.

After a long Munich trial, Beate Zchäpe was convicted of crimes including murder and arson. Two other main suspects had been found dead 2011 in a burnt-out camper in Eisenach, complete with a pistol traced to the multiple killings.

Referring to the murder of Yozgat, John told Germany's RND network: "I don't rule out that the man now under arrest [Stephen E.] might have then belonged to NSU circles behind it."

"That's why the murder case files in Kassel [in Yozgat's case] need to be reopened," said John, referring to Hessen state intelligence service insistence on keeping records secret — obstensibly to protect informants in NSU circles.

A 'declaration of war,' posits NSU investigator

Specialist Berlin-based journalist on political extremism Andreas Förster, writing in the leftist cultural weekly Der Freitag and co-author of a compendium on the NSU trial, said Wednesday German authorities must not repeat NSU-case investigation "mistakes" in probing what he termed the Lübcke murder.

"After the murder of Walter Lübcke, the state must finally understand the interplay of network structures and autonomous cells in the right-wing scene," said the introduction to Förster's article.

"If neo-Nazis switch to the targeted killing of politicians, this should be understood for what it is and taken seriously: a declaration of war on the state and democratic society," Förster concluded.

Further terror acts likely

Criminologist Tobias Singelnstein of Ruhr University, Bochen, told DPA on Thursday that it could be assumed that five years of mobilization by the extreme-right scene in Germany would result in further terror acts.

"I regard that as only a matter of time," said Singelnstein.