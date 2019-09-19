German politician reveals death threats from neo-Nazis

A German politician on Monday went public about receiving death threats from neo-Nazis.

Parliamentarian Uli Grötsch, who is also secretary general of the Social Democrats (SPD) in the state of Bavaria, said in a Facebook video that he had decided to speak out after receiving two threats to his life in quick succession.

Read more: German state election body gets police guard amid right-wing threats

"Dear neo-Nazis, dear right-wing terrorists, today you sent me a second death threat in eight weeks, today it was actually more of a call to murder: Kill Uli Grötsch! A shot in the back of the neck, like Lübcke!" Grötsch said.

History repeating itself

This was a direct reference to politician Walter Lübcke, who prosecutors say was killed by a man known for his right-wing extremist ideology.

Lübcke had also received death threats prior to his murder.

"You can do what you want, you can threaten me with what you want," Grötsch continued. "You will not prevent me from living my life as I have always done and from continuing to fight against you."

Watch video 02:05 Share German politician killing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Kesc Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany

jsi/rt (dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.