German politician receives far-right death threats

Social Democrat lawmaker Uli Grötsch had grown used to getting insults. But after receiving two death threats in the space of eight weeks, he has spoken out on the issue.
A German politician on Monday went public about receiving death threats from neo-Nazis.
Parliamentarian Uli Grötsch, who is also secretary general of the Social Democrats (SPD) in the state of Bavaria, said in a Facebook video that he had decided to speak out after receiving two threats to his life in quick succession.
Read more: German state election body gets police guard amid right-wing threats
"Dear neo-Nazis, dear right-wing terrorists, today you sent me a second death threat in eight weeks, today it was actually more of a call to murder: Kill Uli Grötsch! A shot in the back of the neck, like Lübcke!" Grötsch said.
History repeating itself
This was a direct reference to politician Walter Lübcke, who prosecutors say was killed by a man known for his right-wing extremist ideology.
Lübcke had also received death threats prior to his murder.
"You can do what you want, you can threaten me with what you want," Grötsch continued. "You will not prevent me from living my life as I have always done and from continuing to fight against you."
jsi/rt (dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany must make fighting right-wing extremism one of its highest priorities. After the shooting of Walter Lübcke, it's clear the threat has grown, and so must resistance to it, says DW's Fabian von der Mark. (27.06.2019)
Members of the Bundestag have demanded a crackdown on rising xenophobia, especially in Saxony. Chancellor Angela Merkel was conspicuously absent from the debate, which was intended to send a signal against racism. (24.02.2016)
Authorities said the main suspect in the murder of Walter Lübcke had likely stabbed an Iraqi refugee two years prior. Prosecutors said the far-right militant had tried to kill the refugee in a "sneak attack." (19.09.2019)
Election officials in Saxony are getting police protection due to concerns for their safety. The eastern state's election body began getting threats after it disqualified far-right AfD candidates from an upcoming poll. (09.07.2019)
Following the death of a regional politician, Lower Saxony's interior minister wants the government to track neo-Nazis. Boris Pistorius says agents could adapt methods that monitor people suspected of religious violence. (08.07.2019)