German political parties paid for Instagram, Facebook likes

Social media posts from political parties and businesses in Germany all got a boost from a company that paid people to engage with online content.

Since 2012, a list of around 89,000 social media posts and websites benefited from the work of Magdeburg-based company "Paid Likes," which pays an army of internet users to like requested posts across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, reported German public broadcasters WDR, NDR and the daily Süddeutscher Zeitung (SZ) on Wednesday.

The list of links included 17 each from the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) and the coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and its Bavarian sister party. Germany's Social Democrats' had 14 posts on the list while and the far-right Alternative for Germany had 11.

Roman Müller-Böhm, the 27-year-old chairman of FDP Oberhausen in North Rhine-Westphalia, who campaigns for consumer protection on the internet, was discovered to have paid for likes on more than 40 posts on both his Facebook and Instagram accounts during 2018.

He declined to comment to the news outlets.

Roman Müller-Böhm campaigned for consumer safety online — and paid for clicks on his own posts

Read more: Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time

Who else paid for an online popularity boost in Germany?

Many people, groups and institutions paid to be more visible online — politicians, influencers, beauty therapists, hairdressers and fitness trainers.

The German military was found to have paid for likes and views for a YouTube recruitment video. The video has more than 1 million clicks on the online video and streaming platforms.

The discovery comes as governments and social media platforms take action to stem fake news and a year after the EU launched its Code of Practice on Disinformation.

Watch video 00:59 Media and politics: Where is this love-hate relationship going?

The likes-for-money scheme was uncovered after the Ruhr-University in Bochum found Paid Likes' services were not tightly programmed, facilitating access to the data.

"But the campaign pages don't tell us who sponsored the campaigns," Bochum researcher Dennis Tatang said. "So it's possible that the institution or person who runs a Facebook page didn't buy the likes for it themselves."

An analysis of the Paid Likes campaigns showed that 86% of them ran on Facebook. 5.6% were on YouTube, and the rest on other social networks, including a German dating platform.

Paying for likes is common among users of social media looking to expand their online footprint, as algorithms boost posts that receive most engagement in the form of likes and comments, but information about who is paying for likes and on which posts generally remain hidden from the public.

Facebook, responding to a request from the three German media outlets, said, "We delete vendors and accounts that offer to boost the popularity of profiles or accounts through false likes, commentaries and subscribers if we find them."

Earning a few cents a day

Paid Likes charged around €11 ($12.25) for 100 likes on a social media post.

Some 30,000 users in total have signed up to carry out the task of liking posts across social media for the company. About 3,000 users were active in distributing likes in the last month.Workers receive around €0.03 per 40 likes via Paid Likes' site for their efforts.

How Instagram is ruining the environment From #superbloom to #poppynightmare After a winter of uncommonly heavy rains, spring broke in southern California to the sight of sprawling blooms of wildflowers. Too good a backdrop to miss, some 50,000 people flocked to the area in search of the perfect shot. Where the delicate poppies were trampled, picked and crushed by reclining posers, they won't grow back. It doesn't take much to destroy places of natural beauty.

How Instagram is ruining the environment When nature goes viral What used to be a local family hangout overlooking the Colorado River near the Grand Canyon has become one of the most instagrammed places in the US. Horsehoe Bend has gone from attracting a few thousand to a couple of million visitors annually. Car parks are being expanded to accommodate the throngs who clog up trails and cause traffic congestion in a remote place.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Unintended consequences Soon after local photographer Johannes Holzer posted a photo of the Bavarian lake near where he grew up, Instagrammers descended. In an interview with German broadcaster Bayrischer Rundfunk, he said the path down to the lake now looks like it has been trampled by soldiers. It is also littered with trash and cigarette butts and is no longer a place of solitude. His take-away? No more geo-tagging.

How Instagram is ruining the environment A small town overrun by millions of visitors When a tiny Austrian village of just 700 inhabitants was hyped as a perfect Instagram backdrop, an average of 80 tourist buses and 10,000 visitors started pouring in every day. Locals complain that tourists walk into their properties to find the best possible angle for their photographs, leave trash behind, film with drones that scare off birds, and generally destroy the peace and quiet.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Man-made stone towers harm ecosystems Playa Jardín on the Spanish island of Tenerife is a popular spot among photographers who build little towers with stones collected from the beach nearby. Their designs might make for good shots, but because the spiders, insects and lizards that live under the stones lose their shelter when they're removed from the beach, the towers actually damage the local ecosystem.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Leave no trace What's more, plant organisms essential to the health of the ground are uprooted when the position of the stones is changed. That led environmentalists to dismantle the rock formations earlier this year, posting explanations on Instagram under the hashtag #pasasinhuella, meaning "leave no trace." Just a few days after the campaign, Instagrammers had already started rebuilding the stone towers.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Popcorn not for take-away Named for its dead algae that resembles a popular snack, "Popcorn Beach" on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura has gained traction among the Instagram set. But so many people have started taking the algae home as memorabilia that an estimated 10 kilos is disappearing every month. In response, The Clean Ocean Project has started sharing photos like this on Instagram.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Icelanders fighting back With more than 10 million images on Instagram, Iceland has become a very popular destination for influencers. But to get the perfect shot, many drive off road, which damages the countryside. They sit on glaciers, walk on moss that can die if trampled, and fly drones over wild animals. The tourist board Visit Iceland has now launched several initiatives promoting responsible behavior by tourists.

How Instagram is ruining the environment Vigilante shaming The anonymous Instagram account Public Lands Hate You is part of a trend to shame irresponsible behavior. The account reposts images of people breaking the rules outdoors, which has prompted brands to break with some of the influencers and has even led to investigations from US national park services. But it has also garnered criticism for naming people without their consent. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.