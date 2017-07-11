German policeman injured in Japanese sword attack

A man attacked a police officer in the German town of Weil im Schönbuch with a Japanese sword, German officials said on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the officer suffered injuries to his ear.

One of his colleagues then shot the 31-year-old suspect in the leg. Both men were taken to hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police had been called to a disturbance in a residential building in the town, which is 23 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Stuttgart in the state of Baden-Württemberg. Officers encountered five people when the man attacked one of them with the sword.The house was cordoned off after the attack as they gathered evidence.

The weapon was also seized as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.

The 31-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested before being released on bail.