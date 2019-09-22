German police to 'intensify' random border checks

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has announced plans to increase random searches at all German borders. The goal is to discourage migrants from moving between EU member states.
Germany's federal police are set to increase the number of random border checks, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer late Sunday.
The move is designed to noticeably strengthen police presence at the borders and discourage "secondary migration," the Interior Ministry wrote on Twitter. Secondary migration is when migrants from non-EU countries move illegally between EU member states.
"Security begins at the borders," said the Christian Social Union politician in a comment to the German tabloid Bild am Sonntag.
Earlier this week, Seehofer extended the presence of controls at the border between Austria and Germany until spring 2020. An Interior Ministry spokesman said police have continued to identify a large number of people illegally crossing the borders into the country.
Read more: Germany: 38,000 illegal immigrants caught by federal police
Germany's borders stretch 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles). Border checks are not common in the Schengen area, which comprises most EU states. But Germany reintroduced checks along the border with Austria in 2015 amid a surge of refugees entering the country. The two countries stepped up their border control efforts further in 2018.
kp/cmk (AFP/dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German state of Bavaria has launched the first centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transfer centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (01.08.2018)
Almost 50% of voters from Neisseaue who turned out in Saxony's elections cast their ballot for the far-right AfD. "Life is good," say locals, but migration remains an issue — despite there being no refugees. (06.09.2019)
The Bavarian state government has claimed that its new special border police forces makes Germany safer. The stats show successes in catching drug dealers – but that it has made little difference for illegal immigration. (21.01.2019)
Figures seen by DW show how many people were caught by German Federal Police after they entered the country illegally between January and November 2018. The total number of illegal arrivals is probably higher. (29.01.2019)