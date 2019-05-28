 German police stop extremely drunk driver teetering through town | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German police stop extremely drunk driver teetering through town

The woman had a blood alcohol level eight times over the legal driving limit, enough to risk inducing a coma in people with a lower tolerance. She hit several parked cars before being stopped.

Symbolbild Betrunkene Frau (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

A woman driving with a potentially lethal blood alcohol level was stopped while careening her car through a western German town, police said early on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old women had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of more than 0.41 grams per 100 mililiters — or of 4.1 permille in European measurements — police said, a number eight times the legal driving limit. In people with a typical alcohol tolerance, that could prove enough to induce coma. 

Read more: German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking 

Police are unsure where the woman had been hitting the bottle before she rammed into at least five cars as she drove through the town of Bitburg in the early hours.

Her driving license was confiscated and she was picked up by her family.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

World's alcohol consumption expected to rise 17% in next decade

Alcohol consumption is expected to increase 17% over the next decade after rising steadily for the last two, the medical journal Lancet has found. Half of all the world's adults are expected to be drinking by 2030. (08.05.2019)  

German professor defends alcohol project in Brandenburg schools

"Better Smart than Drunk" seeks to teach school children about alcohol by getting them to drink it and tell supervisors how they feel. (23.02.2019)  

No drink, drugs while driving, says German commissioner

The drug commissioner in the German Bundestag has called for drivers to completely avoid alcohol or other drugs before taking the wheel. Her remarks come as drug-related car accidents surge in Germany. (22.02.2019)  

Alcohol: Life gets better without it

Three weeks without a drop of alcohol. Three weeks where I felt fitter, more awake and more relaxed. What exactly happened to my body? (15.03.2019)  

German addiction study: Alcohol and tobacco use down, but not by much

Though alcohol and tobacco consumption have both dropped, Germans remain among the leading consumers in the developed world. Authorities are also worried about the rise in citizens addicted to gambling. (17.04.2019)  

Germany: Beer prices soared in 2018

The Federal Statistical Office released the sobering news ahead of German Beer Day on April 23. But the price hikes don't seem to have dampened the nation's thirst entirely. (18.04.2019)  

Islam on beer mats angers Muslims in Germany

Using coasters in pubs to improve understanding of the teachings of Islam in Germany is not going down well with some Muslim groups. They believe the connection between alcohol and the religion is unwise. (17.05.2019)  

German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking

From fatal car accidents, to physical assaults, to drinking while pregnant — consuming alcohol not only poses a risk to the person doing the drinking, but to those around them as well, a German study has found. (19.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Mann mit Bier

Spectrum: But I've only had 5 beers! 28.05.2019

It's "Action Week Alcohol" in Germany, so join us in-studio as we take "Das Quiz." Also, we hear from the author of a study that shows women perform cognitively better as the temperature in a room rises. For men, it's the opposite.

Deutschland Bierdeckel mit Fragen zum Islam

Islam on beer mats angers Muslims in Germany 17.05.2019

Using coasters in pubs to improve understanding of the teachings of Islam in Germany is not going down well with some Muslim groups. They believe the connection between alcohol and the religion is unwise.

Symbolbild - Alkoholisches Getränk

World's alcohol consumption expected to rise 17% in next decade 08.05.2019

Alcohol consumption is expected to increase 17% over the next decade after rising steadily for the last two, the medical journal Lancet has found. Half of all the world's adults are expected to be drinking by 2030.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  