German police stop extremely drunk driver teetering through town

The woman had a blood alcohol level eight times over the legal driving limit, enough to risk inducing a coma in people with a lower tolerance. She hit several parked cars before being stopped.
A woman driving with a potentially lethal blood alcohol level was stopped while careening her car through a western German town, police said early on Wednesday.
The 64-year-old women had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of more than 0.41 grams per 100 mililiters — or of 4.1 permille in European measurements — police said, a number eight times the legal driving limit. In people with a typical alcohol tolerance, that could prove enough to induce coma.
Read more: German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking
Police are unsure where the woman had been hitting the bottle before she rammed into at least five cars as she drove through the town of Bitburg in the early hours.
Her driving license was confiscated and she was picked up by her family.
