German police smash child sexual abuse site

German police say they have shut down a "dizzyingly large" child sexual abuse image website with hundreds of thousands of users. Six people with links to the network were arrested.

A darknet child abuse image platform with hundreds of thousands of users has been taken offline, the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul said on Tuesday.

Investigators said six men, aged 43 to 69 and suspected of being "leading figures behind the darkweb platform," had been arrested and taken into custody.

Chief investigator Kai-Arne Gailer told a press conference the operation had been a "massive blow" against distributors of the material that would have a "lasting effect on the scene."

Gailer said the website was used "solely" to share abuse images of children.

Officials gave no estimate for the number of victims affected but said the abusive material shared on the site exclusively depicted girls.

More to come...

rc/wmr (AFP, dpa)