 German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg | 24.01.2022

News

German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Police in the southern Germany city have said a large operation is underway at a university in Heidelberg. A single shooter reportedly opened fire inside a lecture hall, resulting in several injuries.

Police cars parked outside Heidelberg University

Police said the incident occoured near the 'Neuenheimer Feld' neighborhood

Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university after several people were injured in a shooting. 

Authorities have said a single shooter opened fire inside university lecture hall. Police have said the suspected shooter is dead.

There was no immediate information on how many people had been injured, only that several people had been injured.

Watch video 01:49

Lone gunman wounds several in Heidelberg: Emmanuelle Chaze reports

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...

wmr/rs (dpa, AFP)

