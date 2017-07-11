German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university after several people were injured in a shooting.

Authorities have said a single shooter opened fire inside university lecture hall. Police have said the suspected shooter is dead.

Germany's DPA news agency reported the shooter was a student.

There was no immediate confirmation on the number or condition of people that had been injured, only that several people had been injured.

