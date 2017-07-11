German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in the southern Germany city have said a large operation is underway at a university in Heidelberg. A single shooter reportedly opened fire inside a lecture hall, resulting in several injuries.
Authorities have said a single shooter opened fire inside university lecture hall. Police have said the suspected shooter is dead.
Germany's DPA news agency reported the shooter was a student.
There was no immediate confirmation on the number or condition of people that had been injured, only that several people had been injured.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...
