German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in the southern Germany city have said a large operation is underway at a university in Heidelberg. A shooter reportedly opened fire at a lecture hall, resulting in several injuries.
Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university, adding several people were injured.
Authorities said a shooting took place at a university lecture hall. The suspected shooter is reportedly dead. There was no immediate information on how many people had been injured, only that several injuries had taken place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...
wmr/rs (dpa, AFP)