German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Police in the southern Germany city have said a large operation is underway at a university in Heidelberg. A single shooter reportedly opened fire inside a lecture hall, resulting in several injuries.
Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university after several people were injured in a shooting.
Authorities have said a single shooter opened fire inside university lecture hall. Police have said the suspected shooter is dead.
There was no immediate information on how many people had been injured, only that several people had been injured.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...
wmr/rs (dpa, AFP)