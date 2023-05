German police have conducted raids against a burgeoning criminal group believed to have links with the far right. Officials say the group, "Strong Youth," comprises members of the ultra scene of a local football club.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said police swooped to arrest three suspects linked to violent crime in the eastern German state of Saxony.

Officials said the raids targeted a fledgling criminal group, "Strong Youth," connected to the far-right scene and ultra fans of a regional soccer club.

More to come...

rc/kb (dpa, AFP)