 German police raid suspected Islamists′ homes | News | DW | 18.07.2019

News

German police raid suspected Islamists' homes

The raids in the western cities of Düren and Cologne came after credible tip-offs were received by police. Two men have been taken in for questioning, according to German media.

German police in Düren

Police in Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia carried out raids against suspected Islamist extremists on Thursday. Officers were searching for "concrete indications" of a planned attack, authorities said.

The search was concentrated on an apartment in the city of Düren, but two other homes in Cologne were also investigated after security services received credible tip-offs.

Police sources told German news agency DPA that two men had been taken in for questioning in Düren.

Authorities have said that they will release more information to the public later on Thursday.

es/amp (AP, dpa)

