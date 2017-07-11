German police raid suspected IS supporters

Police in the German state of Hesse searched multiple locations in connection with investigations involving suspected "Islamic State" extremists, local authorities said Wednesday morning.

Ten search warrants were executed across the state “on suspicion of terrorist financing and the preparation of a serious, state-endangering act of violence” early Wednesday.

The accused included eight men and two women between the ages of 20 and 51, according to a statement by the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt am Main and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office.

The accused, who held German, Afghan, Kosovar and Turkish citizenship, were accused of having financed the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Syria through donations. The police recovered cash and data carriers while executing the search.

“Due to the early intervention of the security authorities, there was no danger for the citizens at any time,” authorities said in the statement.

