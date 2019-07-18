German police raid suspected far-right groups

The police said the targets were suspected members of the banned group Storm Brigade. Police confirmed the raids took place in four German states and that ten houses were searched in total.
German police said Tuesday they had raided houses in four different German states, some belonging to people suspected of forming a violent far-right group called Storm Brigade.
They raided six houses belonging to suspected members of the banned group, police representatives said, and four others belonging to non-members. The far-right group had as its aim called for the "restrengthening of a free fatherland" with a "German moral code" as its basis.
Read more: German far-right extremists targeted in Brandenburg raids
Checking for weapons
They are suspected of setting up the Storm Brigade organization, which Germany's attorney general said was the "armed branch" of the far-right Wolf Brigade organization.
Police said they made no arrests. The object of the operation was to check if the suspects had any weapons, and to "confirm any suspicions."
Read more: German gets jail time for running neo-Nazi website 'Altermedia'
The houses were in the states of Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony, Hessen and North Rhine Westphalia.
jns/rt (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Violent crimes motivated by xenophobia rose slightly in Germany last year, the country's domestic intelligence agency has reported. The agency has been accused of blindness to neo-Nazi terrorist cells in the country. (27.06.2019)
The far-right AfD party did astonishingly well in the state of Saxony. In cities like Pirna and Görlitz, theaters and orchestras use art to combat the populist party, teaching children and teens about tolerance. (29.09.2017)
The carefully planned raids targeted individuals suspected of forming a criminal union in the northeast of Germany. The city of Cottbus, in particular, is known as a hot spot of right-wing extremism. (10.04.2019)