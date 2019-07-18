German police raid suspected far-right groups

German police said Tuesday they had raided houses in four different German states, some belonging to people suspected of forming a violent far-right group called Storm Brigade.

They raided six houses belonging to suspected members of the banned group, police representatives said, and four others belonging to non-members. The far-right group had as its aim called for the "restrengthening of a free fatherland" with a "German moral code" as its basis.

Checking for weapons

They are suspected of setting up the Storm Brigade organization, which Germany's attorney general said was the "armed branch" of the far-right Wolf Brigade organization.

Police said they made no arrests. The object of the operation was to check if the suspects had any weapons, and to "confirm any suspicions."

The houses were in the states of Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony, Hessen and North Rhine Westphalia.

