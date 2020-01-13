German police raid 'Islamists' suspected of planning attack

Police carried out raids at properties across four German states on Tuesday morning, targeting suspected Islamists who were believed to be plotting an attack.

"The searches are still ongoing and concern suspects of Chechen origin from the Islamist scene," Berlin prosecutors said on Twitter.

The raids took place in the capital Berlin as well as the eastern states of Brandenburg and Thuringia and in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the raids or the suspected attack plans, but said that further details would be released later in the day.

According to news agency DPA, police searched at least one property in the eastern Berlin neighborhood of Marzahn-Hellersdorf. It was unclear how many people had been detained.

More to follow...

rs/rt (dpa, AP, AFP)

