German police raid global hawala banking ring

German authorities watched the highly organized group for a year before cracking down on their banking activities. The suspects are accused of running an illegal hawala banking system between Germany and Turkey.
German authorities cracked down on an organized international criminal network engaged in illegally transferring millions of euros to Turkey in a series of early morning raids that saw 60 apartments and offices searched. Police say 27 people are suspected of being involved in the scheme; six arrest warrants have been issued.
The suspects are accused of setting up and running a highly sophisticated informal banking network known as a hawala system.
Investigators estimate that money transferred through the informal network reached up to €1 million each day and more than €200 million ($222.4 million) in total.
The raids took place mostly in western Germany beginning from 6 a.m. (05:00 UTC), with most locations in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung, WDR and NDR, who had first reported on the story.
Raids also took place in Hesse, Berlin and in the Netherlands, which borders North Rhine-Westphalia.
German police taking part in the operation numbered 850, according to the AFP news agency.
The chief suspects are thought to have come from the western German city of Duisburg and worked in the metals trade.
Jewelers, precious metal companies as well as private apartments, were among the raided premises.
The operation was the result of a yearlong investigation led by a special division of the state criminal investigations office.
What is a hawala network and how did this one operate?
The suspects are accused of building up a network of bank accounts across Europe and in Turkey.
People using the system deposited into the bank account of a hawala network participator in one country.
Another hawala operator then withdrew the equivalent amount in the country the money was intended for.
The system means that no money is electronically transferred, and stays within that country at all times. The system has been traditionally used throughout Arabic countries.
Most payments were to Turkey rather than to Germany, but in order for bank accounts in Turkey to remain balanced, the banking ring established an additional cash transfer system, according to reports in German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.
Investigators have evidence showing that the gang used the cash deposited in German bank accounts to buy up gold and other precious metals.
The accused are believed to have sold the precious metals to a part-Turkish-owned metal-processing company. Authorities suspect that criminals then transferred the money to Turkey through company accounts.
Who used the hawala network?
The North Rhine-Westphalia state criminal police believed it was used by organized criminals.
However, migrants who want to send money back to relatives back home may also use systems such as this one.
The activities are illegal under the German Payment Services Oversight Act (ZAG). This specifies that it is illegal to carry out activities similar to a bank, without a banking license. Activities that break the ZAG law carry up to five years in prison.
