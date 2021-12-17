German police raid COVID skeptics in Saxony — DW's Nina Haase

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in the eastern state of Saxony launched predawn raids over a potential plot to harm state Premier Michael Kretschmer among people opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. Some suspects claimed to have guns or crossbows.
A group of conspiracy theorists used Telegram to call for an armed response to Kretschmer's restrictions on the unvaccinated. The right-wing extremism branch of Saxony's anti-terror unit is investigating.
In Germany, protesters against COVID restrictions are teaming up with the far-right. The new government now plans to crack down on the messenger service they use: Telegram.
Lawmakers have condemned torch-bearing protesters who gathered outside the home of Saxony's health minister. A far-right group protesting the latest COVID-19 measures has claimed responsibility for the rally.
