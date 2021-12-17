 German police raid COVID skeptics in Saxony — DW′s Nina Haase | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 15.12.2021

DW News

German police raid COVID skeptics in Saxony — DW's Nina Haase

Watch video 02:43

The Chinese national emblem hanging on the wall replaces the former Hong Kong emblem at the Legislative chamber in Hong Kong Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The Hong Kong election that's being called a 'selection' 17.12.2021

Ask Derrick: What other types of coronaviruses are out there? 17.12.2021

COVID-19 Special: Vaccination champion Portugal 17.12.2021

01/05/2019 *** Teilnehmer eines rechten Aufmarsches der Partei Der dritte Weg gehen vor der Pauluskirche entlang. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fighting right-wing extremism in a town in Saxony 17.12.2021

From left, candidate Helge Braun, new elected party chairman Friedrich Merz and candidate Norbert Roettgen, attend a press conference of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 to announce the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.12.2021

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 26: The logos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are seen at the venue of Yanqing Ice Festival on February 26, 2021 in Beijing, China. The Festival comes at the final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Winter sports gain in popularity in Chinese schools 17.12.2021

Chilean presidential candidates, from left, Gabriel Boric from the Apruebo Dignidad coalition party, Jose Antonio Kast from the Partido Republicano, Yasna Provoste from the Unidad Constituyente party, Sebastián Sichel of the center-right government coalition, Eduardo Artes of the Partido Comunista-Acción Proletaria y Unión Patriótica, and Marco Henriquez-Ominami from the left-wing Progressive Party, pose for a photo prior to the presidential debate in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, Pool)

Chile to hold presidential runoff election 17.12.2021

Lithuania seeks EU backing in China row 17.12.2021

Polizisten führen bei einer Razzia im Stadtteil Pieschen einen Tatverdächtigen aus einem Hauseingang. Nach Drohungen gegen Sachsens Ministerpräsidenten Kretschmer auf Telegram durchsucht die Polizei in Dresden mehrere Objekte. Beteiligt seien auch Spezialkräfte des Landeskriminalamts (LKA), da Äußerungen einzelner Mitglieder der Telegram-Gruppe den Verdacht nahe legten, dass diese im Besitz von scharfen Waffen und Armbrüsten sein könnten, teilte die Polizei auf Twitter mit.

Germany: Police raid COVID skeptics over alleged assassination plot 15.12.2021

Police in the eastern state of Saxony launched predawn raids over a potential plot to harm state Premier Michael Kretschmer among people opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. Some suspects claimed to have guns or crossbows.

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen, trägt bei seinem Besuch einer Impfaktion auf dem Bildungsgut Sankt Benno bei Bautzen eine OP-Maske. Mit einer einmaligen Impfaktion in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Deutschen Roten Kreuz (DRK) am ersten Advent wollen Sachsens Kirchen Ärzte und mobile Teams bei der Immunisierung der Bevölkerung gegen Covid-19 unterstützen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police investigating anti-vax assassination plot against Saxony leader Michael Kretschmer 08.12.2021

A group of conspiracy theorists used Telegram to call for an armed response to Kretschmer's restrictions on the unvaccinated. The right-wing extremism branch of Saxony's anti-terror unit is investigating.

Polizisten und Teilnehmer eines so genannten Spaziergangs gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen stehen sich am Abend gegenüber. An der nicht genehmigten Demonstration beteiligten sich mehrere hundert Menschen.

COVID protests escalate in Germany 14.12.2021

In Germany, protesters against COVID restrictions are teaming up with the far-right. The new government now plans to crack down on the messenger service they use: Telegram.

Grimma: Marktplatz mit Renaissance-Rathaus, Sachsen | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Torchlit rally against COVID measures in Saxony prompts outcry 06.12.2021

Lawmakers have condemned torch-bearing protesters who gathered outside the home of Saxony's health minister. A far-right group protesting the latest COVID-19 measures has claimed responsibility for the rally.