 German police missed vital tipoff in search for missing boy: report | News | DW | 24.12.2019

News

German police missed vital tipoff in search for missing boy: report

A boy missing for two years was found concealed in a convicted pedophile's cupboard. His stay could have been shorter had police acted on a tip, according to a new report.

Police raid a home where a boy was found

German police may have missed a vital tip-off in the search for a missing boy, about six months before he was found hiding in a convicted pedophile's cupboard.

A 15-year-old boy, who had been missing for two years, was discovered on Friday in the Recklinghausen home of a 44-year-old man formerly convicted on child porn charges.

However, police were informed the boy may have been in the man's house in July during a public appeal for information, Germany's top-selling daily Bild reported on Tuesday.

Recklinghausen police spokesman Andreas Wilming-Weber told Bild that Duisburg police asked for information from the public in July on the television program called Aktenzeichen XY. The long-running show is used by police to canvass for tips on unsolved cases.

"In the course of this broadcast there was evidently a tip-off about the suspect. Now, the question is how this was processed," Wilming-Weber told the paper.

Read more: Germany: Missing teenager found in suspected pedophile's closet

Police admit mistake

Wilming-Weber said that the Duisburg police were investigating whether police had properly followed up on this lead.

The Duisburg police admitted to Bild that a mistake had been made. Spokesman Stefan Hausch told the paper: "We have been made aware that there was a tip-off after the broadcast. That was the reason we [requested help on the show broadcast nationwide]. We cannot yet say why the tip was mishandled."

An 18-member investigation commission has reportedly been tasked with the case over the Christmas holidays.

Read more: Germany plans to use fake child porn to snare pedophiles

Two years missing

The boy went missing from a youth welfare institution in 2017 and was not seen again until he was discovered, hidden in the cupboard of the man identified only as Lars H.

The boy's mother earlier told Bild  that she hardly recognized her child when they met, describing him as looking like "a broken old man."

"The man with whom he was found must have manipulated Marvin," she said of the boy. "I could go crazy thinking about the things done to him." 

Before he was taken, friends reported that he suddenly had a lot of money and new things.

One year before Marvin went missing, officers had searched the home of Lars H. on suspicion of child pornography. He was convicted in March 2018 of possession of child pornography.

Watch video 02:41

Sexual abuse - a victim's portrait

DW recommends

Germany: Missing teenager found in suspected pedophile's closet

The teenager was found in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia during a house search. According to the police, there is no evidence that the boy was detained against his will. (22.12.2019)  

Germany plans to use fake child porn to snare pedophiles

Employing computer-generated child pornography to identify darknet users is not without ethical controversy. Nonetheless, the plan to give investigators greater power appears to have enough support to enter law. (22.11.2019)  

Related content

Italien Messe der Legionäre Christi

Mexican Catholic order admits 175 minors abused over decades: report 22.12.2019

Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Roman Catholic Legionaries of Christ order, was accused of child abuse in the mid-1990s but the Vatican only took action in 2006, possibly due to his links with the late John Paul II.

Alsdorf | Missbrauchsfall in Bergisch Gladbach - Polizei untersucht Haus eines Verdächtigen

Police: German chat groups trade child sex abuse videos 26.11.2019

Several men in Germany are accused of sexually abusing their children or stepchildren and sharing videos in group chats — one of which had nearly 1,800 members. Regional authorities are under fire for not intervening.

Niederlande Polizei durchsucht Bauernhof in Ruinerwold

Dutch father who sequestered six in a farmhouse, accused of sexually abusing his children 28.11.2019

The 67-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing two of his children, in addition to holding six others against their will on a village farm in the Netherlands. The accused is a father of nine.

