German police make Berlin's biggest ever crystal meth bust

German customs officials in Berlin on Thursday said they seized over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of drugs in a raid carried out in different locations in the capital on Tuesday.

Along with over 18 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, the raid netted nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine, 47 kilograms of ecstacy, and 2 kilograms of cannabis. Officials said the estimated street value of the drugs amounts to €4.2 million.

The officials said the meth haul is the largest ever in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

Three suspects, aged 61, 51 and 40, were arrested, and are currently in police custody.

How was the raid carried out?

Customs officials said the drugs had been smuggled into Berlin from the Netherlands and Poland. The suspects were said to have stored the drugs in several apartments in Berlin they had rented under false identities.

Two of the suspects were arrested while leaving one of these apartments in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg.

The raid involved over 100 police special forces officers, and the drugs were seized in several locations, including cars.

wmr/rt (dpa,AFP)