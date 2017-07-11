German police make arrest after suspected hostage situation

A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an alleged hostage situation.

German police later said they arrested the suspect.

The police said it was not clear if the man was armed. His two apparent hostages were reportedly bus drivers.

A police spokesman said the vehicle was eventually seized at around 9.30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT), and an arrest was made.

Police didn't say whether anyone was hurt in the process.

"The perpetrator was arrested," local police said on Twitter. "A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched. Forensics are being carried out on site."

The A9 highway remained closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, in Bavaria.

jsi/dj (AP, dpa, Reuters)