Police cars in Karlsruhe
Police cordoned off the area in the central part of the cityImage: Martin Oversohl/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German police investigating 'hostage situation' in Karlsruhe

45 minutes ago

Authorities are responding to a hostage situation reportedly taking place in a pharmacy in the southwestern German city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OX2T

Police in the city of Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany, said they are involved in a large-scale operation over a hostage situation.

Police said that they had cordoned off an "ample" area around the pharmacy, which is in the city center of Karlsruhe, where the hostage situation was ongoing.  

Police said that they had established contact with the person suspected of taking the hostages.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the incident had been going on since 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT). Police said that the situation did not pose a danger to the broader public.

More to follow…

sdi/fb (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

