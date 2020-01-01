 German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire | News | DW | 02.01.2020

News

German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire

Three relatives are being investigated after a fire engulfed the ape enclosure of Krefeld Zoo. Dozens of animals died in the New Year's Eve fire.

Police outside the burned remains of the ape enclosure at Krefeld Zoo

A 60-year-old woman and her two adult daughters are being investigated for their alleged role in the fire that burned down part of Krefeld Zoo.

The three women turned themselves in after suggestions that the fire was caused by sky lanterns — burning, flying, paper lanterns that are banned in most states in Germany. 

The women told police they had released three such lanterns on New Year's Eve.

The resulting fire destroyed the zoo's ape enclosure, killing the entire population of monkey in the zoo and several other animals. 

More than 30 animals were killed, including orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas and marmosets. A nearby gorilla garden was undamaged.

The fire destroyed the Krefeld zoo's ape enclosure

'Infinitely sorry'

Gerd Hoppmann of the Krefeld criminal police told a press conference Thursday that the suspected perpetrators reported themselves to the authorities and that it can be assumed that they are the ones that caused the zoo fire.

"For us, the case is largely cleared up," said Hoppmann, adding that the women were accused of negligent arson.

Investigators said that handwritten messages were found on sky lanterns near the damaged area.

The women said several time they were "infinitely sorry" for the fire, according to the investigators.

Hoppmann said the women ordered the sky lanterns online and did not know they were banned.

If convicted of negligent arson, the suspects face a fine or imprisonment of up to five years.

shs/aw (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 01:28

Fire rages through German zoo, killing dozens of animals

Apes and monkeys die as fire rips through German zoo

A zoo in the German city of Krefeld said "our worst fears have become reality" after a fire destroyed a primate sanctuary. Police said a drifting New Year sky lantern was to blame for the tragedy. (01.01.2020)  

Fire rages through German zoo, killing dozens of animals  

Deutschland Brand in Krefelder Zoo - alle Tiere im Affenhaus tot

Advertisement