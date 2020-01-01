 German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire | News | DW | 02.01.2020

News

German police investigate three suspects after Krefeld zoo fire

Three relatives are being investigated after a fire engulfed the ape enclosure of Krefeld Zoo. Dozens of animals died in the New Year's Eve fire.

Firefighters outside the burning monkey enclosure of Krefeld Zoo

A 60-year-old woman and her two adult daughters are being investigated for their alleged role in the fire that burned down part of Krefeld Zoo.

The three women turned themselves in after suggestions that the fire was caused by sky lanterns — burning, flying, paper lanterns that are banned in most states in Germany. 

The women told police they had released three such lanterns on New Year's Eve.

The resulting fire destroyed the zoo's ape enclosure, killing the entire population of monkey in the zoo and several other animals. 

More than 30 animals were killed, including orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas and marmosets. A nearby gorilla garden was undamaged. 

Gerd Hoppmann of the Krefeld criminal police said at a press conference on Thursday that it was to be assumed that they were responsible for the fire.

More to come

aw (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 01:28

Fire rages through German zoo, killing dozens of animals

