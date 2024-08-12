  1. Skip to content
CrimeGermany

Gangster hunt: Police battle the mafia

December 8, 2024

The Italian mafia remains active in Germany. The police are, however, becoming ever more vigilant, focusing their attention on members of the Calabrian crime syndicate known as the 'Ndrangheta.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gXos

There’s been a noticeable increase in large-scale police operations against the clans from southern Italy in recent years. Although the mafia remains undefeated so far, these operations are an important step in the right direction. The film documents how the police have honed their tactics against a global criminal organization dominating the cocaine trade, from the first secret operation in Thuringia in 2002 (Operation "Fido"), through "Pollino" (2018) to the major offensive "Eureka" (2023). What do investigators in Germany, Italy and at Europol need for a successful battle against the mafia? This is where the judiciary comes into play; in Germany, membership in the mafia isn’t prosecutable without evidence of an actual crime. But the film also shows the mafia committee of inquiry in Thuringia, where politicians engage with the ‘Ndrangheta phenomenon for the first time - and fail to make any headway. This is because unlike the police, a parliamentary committee of inquiry can’t investigate beyond state borders. Nevertheless, the committee’s work is a crucial factor in also raising public awareness of the mafia problem. And this is important, as Germany is still very much a mafia nation. 'Ndrangheta continues to thrive in a place where laws remain lax, controls are few and society is still relatively blind to the issue.

Dokus KW 33

Breaking the silence over endometriosis

190 million women around the world suffer from endometriosis, a chronic disease of the abdomen.
HealthNovember 10, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentationen KW 35 | Gym Boys - Warum junge Männer pumpen

Gym Boys — why young men pump iron

"Pretty people have it easier in life," says 15-year-old Moritz.
SocietySeptember 4, 202442:33 min
Doku KW 48 | Kriminellen Welpenhändlern auf der Spur

Bringing criminal puppy traders to heel

Experts estimate that Europe’s dog mafia makes around a billion Euros every year.
CrimeDecember 1, 202426:04 min
Illustration shows Ship to shore cranes, docked ship and loaded with containers pictured at Antwerp harbor

EU ports join forces to fight drug smuggling

The European Union is teaming up with port operators in Belgium and the Netherlands to fight back against illegal drugs.
CrimeJanuary 24, 202402:27 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

What could stop Nigeria's abduction crisis?

Security expert talks of why kidnappings are happening in Nigeria and what could be done to stop them.
CrimeNovember 7, 202400:52 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

Street debate: Living in fear of abductions in Nigeria

In our Street Debate, we get to talk to survivors and other Nigerians who have faced abductions up close.
CrimeNovember 7, 202409:57 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

Explainer: Kidnapping in northern Nigeria

What has led to the rise of abductions in northern Nigeria by so-called ‘bandits?'
CrimeNovember 4, 202402:25 min
Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
