  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
CrimeGermany

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

Oliver Pieper
August 29, 2023

Police sought help identifying 22 women murdered in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands whose names remain a mystery.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VW6C
A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues
The hope is that identifying these women could help bring their killers to justiceImage: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

Who was the woman found in a forest near the German town Hagen in June 1997 by a motorcyclist? She had been raped, strangled, doused in petrol and set on fire.

Who was the woman found on the moors near Cologne in October 2001? She had lain there so long that only her skeleton was left.

And who was the woman whose body washed up in a yacht in the northern city of Bremen in 2002?

Three women who died a violent death. Three women whose identities remain unclear. For Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), these cold cases cannot simply be left unsolved.

The German authorities want to see them cleared up and to that end launched a new campaign called "Identify me" with Dutch and Belgian police, as well as Interpol.

A global search is now underway for clues that could help identify 22 unknown female victims of violent crime, who were all found in recent decades in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

"This is the first time that Interpol has published information from 'Black Notices,' which are normally reserved for national police authorities, in order to raise public awareness, help identify these women and bring to justice the criminals responsible for their murder," Interpol told DW.

The letters BKA, standing for Bundeskriminalamt
The BKA wants to see these cases wrapped up after decadesImage: Arne Dedert/dpa/picture-alliance

Interpol suspects victims may be international

It's a first in Germany. To drum up additional publicity a veritable TV institution "Aktenzeichen XY… ungelöst" (Case number XY… unsolved), which has been reconstructing unsolved crimes on German screens since 1967, is now also including the six victims found in Germany. No woman has been identified in the campaign so far, but the tips are coming in.

"Since the start of the campaign, more than 500 messages have arrived, some of them containing valuable information. All of these unsolved cases may have an international background, with the women not coming from the countries where their bodies were found, or being victims of human trafficking," Interpol said.

Identification as the key to finding perpetrator

The various investigative teams on the ground are also receiving tips regarding cold cases, said Anja Allendorf of the BKA. Thus, investigators are managing to track down new leads after what feels like an eternity, Allendorf said. Figuring out who these victims were is key to eventually figuring out who their perpetrators were.

"The identification of the victim is, of course, the basis for further lines of inquiry. Only after identification can new investigations take us in the direction of the crime or the perpetrator. Only after identification do we know where the woman actually came from, where she may have been at the time of the crime, what environment she lived or worked in," Allendorf explained.

In fact, most violent crimes committed against women are perpetrated by someone in their family. In Germany alone, the police records one attempted killing against a woman every day on average, according to the BKA. Almost once every three days, a woman dies at the hand of her partner or ex-partner. In other European countries, the numbers are much higher, though there are no European-wide unified statistics.

Campaign to focus on naming victims first of all

In the 22 cases concerned in the campaign, the BKA believes the murdered women came from Eastern Europe, Africa or Asia and did not spend most of their lives in the state where they were killed. For Allendorf, the fact that there were no missing persons' reports is a strong indicator that they did not have major social networks in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

She feels it is important to emphasize that the campaign's initial focus is not on identifying perpetrators, but on identifying victims.

"You also have to remember that victim identification is, of course, also about notifying the relatives. It's very important for us that the families have the opportunity to mourn these wives, mothers or daughters as well, and that the victims don't lie in nameless graves."

A woman shapes a model head to recreate the face of a dead person
These days experts can even recreate the faces of the dead based on their skullsImage: Marijan Murat/dpa/picture alliance

New technologies, new leads

In recent years, new technologies have made it much easier to solve decades-old cold cases. For example, as part of the "Identify me” campaign, experts at a specially qualified institute have performed a so-called soft tissue reconstruction by analyzing the skull. The idea is that the public may recognize the image of the face.

There is also DNA analysis. "We have had the ability to extract DNA from tissue, teeth and bones and profile the body since the late 1980s. Our database, established in 1992, includes DNA profiles of both missing persons and unidentified bodies," Allendorf said. DNA profiles will also be forwarded to Interpol's international DNA database in Lyon. "This allows us to see if there is a match, meaning the DNA profile of the body matches a missing person."

An image of a DNA doublehelix
The evolution of DNA analysis has led to many cold case breakthroughsImage: PantherMedia/picture alliance

Cold murder case closed half a century later

In the United States, the recent successful closure of a cold case involving a woman murdered more than 50 years ago drew major interest. In 1969, a woman was wrapped in a plastic bag, strangled and left to be discovered in a large black suitcase.

Cold case investigators took a fresh look and found a hair sample that had never been examined. Thanks to the DNA profile, the woman was identified as Sylvia June Atherton. They even tracked down living relatives. It is news like that emboldens Anja Allendorf from the BKA to look for the identities of some of the 22 women.

"We have drummed up the greatest possible publicity with the campaign. Perhaps, even after such a long time, someone who knows something or an accomplice will come forward and we will get a decisive tip, perhaps also anonymously," Allendorf said.

"Then all the work, everything we have invested in this campaign will have been worth it."

This article was originally published in German.

Femicide in Germany

Oliver Pieper | Analysis & Reports
Oliver Pieper Reporter on German politics and society, as well as South American affairs.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An interpol officer walking next to an arrested woman

Interpol: Drugs worth billions seized in Latin America

Interpol: Drugs worth billions seized in Latin America

Authorities arrested thousands of people and seized more than 200 tons of cocaine and other drugs as part of operation "Trigger IX." Interpol said the raids were carried out with the cooperation of 15 countries.
CorruptionApril 19, 2023
Lights on top of a police car

Australian police make arrest in cold case murder of German backpacker

Australian police make arrest in cold case murder of German backpacker

Some 17 years after a German woman was murdered in Australia, police have now made an arrest in the case. Simone Strobel was 25 years old when she disappeared after a night out with her boyfriend and friends.
CrimeJuly 26, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Luis Rubiales

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Poster shows Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean election under scrutiny for irregularities

Zimbabwean election under scrutiny for irregularities

PoliticsAugust 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A long line of people stand waiting

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

Afghans storm passport office in western city of Herat

MigrationAugust 29, 202302:07 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand carrying scales, symbolizing statues

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

German police have new leads in cold cases of slain women

CrimeAugust 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four young women walking in a park seen from behind; three are wearing full-length Islamic abaya clothing and headscarves

France to ban abaya in schools

France to ban abaya in schools

PoliticsAugust 28, 202302:09 min
More from Europe

North America

A burnt tree is silhouetted against a blue sky

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

Canada: Learning to live with wildfires

CatastropheAugust 28, 202306:43 min
More from North America
Go to homepage