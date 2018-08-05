German police: Frankfurt Airport partly evacuated

German police said they had evacuated part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday and stopped boarding. A spokesman for Germany's federal police, Reza Ahmari, said that the airport had been evacuated and boarding halted due to "at least one unauthorized person in the security zone." He added that controls were being carried out on all people in the security zone and that boarding would resume the checks had been completed.

Frankfurt Airport said in a tweet that piers A and Z in Terminal 1 had been evacuated.

Unverified footage posted on social media appeared to show passengers being evacuated from a terminal.

German airline Lufthansa, whose main base is at Frankfurt, said there was a "boarding stop and clearance of levels A and Z." It said that Lufthansa flights departing from terminal areas B and C were not affected.

The evacutation comes one week after the airport was cleared of passengers after a security breach. Last Tuesday, airport officials said a person had entered a secure area of the airport without undergoing a security check. Police added that last week's evacuation of the terminal was a precaution and there was no threat of a bomb or any other concrete danger.

Three days earlier on July 28, German police cleared one of the terminals at Munich Airport — Germany's second-biggest after Frankfurt — after a woman slipped past a security checkpoint. The breach caused hundreds of flights to be canceled. It wasn't until seven hours after the closing that flights began to take off.

kw/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

