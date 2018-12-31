German police detain teen following rape in Ruhrgebiet

On Monday, prosecutors in Germany's Ruhr region announced that they were holding a 14-year-old in custody on suspicion of rape. Given the severity of the current charges and two previous reports for sexual harassment, police have imprisoned the boy preemptively.

"Appropriate measures are being prepared," the regional government in Düsseldorf announced on Monday. The authorities cited concerns about fellow students as a reason for detaining the youth.

On Friday, three 14-year-olds and two 12-year-olds were taken into custody in the Ruhr city of Mülheim on suspicion of rape after residents reported a "grave sexual crime" to police.

Several locals said they'd followed their dog to an area near a playground behind their garden to find two young males and a young woman. "The witnesses reacted perfectly," a spokesperson for the police in nearby Essen said.

Police later discovered that the group consisted of five boys. The woman was treated in a hospital.

The 12-year-olds, who according to German law are too young to be prosecuted, were handed over to their parents. The teenagers were interrogated and spent the night at the station before being released on Saturday. All five are suspended from school until the summer vacation begins on July 15.

mkg/amp (AFP, dpa)

