 German police detain teen following rape in Ruhrgebiet | News | DW | 08.07.2019

News

German police detain teen following rape in Ruhrgebiet

A 14-year-old is in custody in Germany's Ruhr region on suspicion of rape, prosecutors say. The teen had previously twice been reported for sexual harassment and is therefore being held in preventive custody.

Stock photo for German police in North Rhine-Westphalia

On Monday, prosecutors in Germany's Ruhr region announced that they were holding a 14-year-old in custody on suspicion of rape. Given the severity of the current charges and two previous reports for sexual harassment, police have imprisoned the boy preemptively.

Read more: NRW starts new campaign to tackle football hooligans

"Appropriate measures are being prepared," the regional government in Düsseldorf announced on Monday. The authorities cited concerns about fellow students as a reason for detaining the youth.

Read more: German police launch massive crackdown on Hells Angels group

On Friday, three 14-year-olds and two 12-year-olds were taken into custody in the Ruhr city of Mülheim on suspicion of rape after residents reported a "grave sexual crime" to police.

Several locals said they'd followed their dog to an area near a playground behind their garden to find two young males and a young woman. "The witnesses reacted perfectly," a spokesperson for the police in nearby Essen said.

Read more: German court rules police in North Rhine-Westphalia must be 163 cm tall

Police later discovered that the group consisted of five boys. The woman was treated in a hospital.

Read more: Family hospitalizes cops over parking fine

The 12-year-olds, who according to German law are too young to be prosecuted, were handed over to their parents. The teenagers were interrogated and spent the night at the station before being released on Saturday. All five are suspended from school until the summer vacation begins on July 15.

mkg/amp (AFP, dpa)

