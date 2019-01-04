 German police detain armed man after Cologne shooting | News | DW | 04.01.2019

News

German police detain armed man after Cologne shooting

Several shots were fired close to the German city's main train station. Police say the incident might be related to biker gangs.

German special police leave a building near the area where shots were fired in Cologne, Germany.

German police have detained one armed person after shots were fired near Cologne's main train station.

The incident followed an altercation involving several people, who fled on foot and in a car, the police said. The detained person was trying to escape on foot.

A hunt is on for another man and a woman who escaped the scene by car.

Police said the shooting might be related to biker gangs.

Officers searched a building in the area. They did not find any evidence that anyone else was involved, police said on Twitter, adding that most security cordons in the area were lifted.

ap/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

