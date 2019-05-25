German police confiscate 4,200 liters of beer from neo-Nazis

German police in the eastern German state of Saxony confiscated 4,200 liters of beer on Friday after a court prohibited a right-wing extremist event from serving alcohol.

Organizers of the "Schild und Schwert Festival" ("Shield and Sword Festival") had insisted that past events had taken place peacefully even with the consumption of alcohol. But the high administrative court (OVG) in Bautzen, east of Dresden, ruled that alcohol could increase the likelihood of violence.

The festival will take place in Ostritz, a town in Saxony on the German-Polish border, from Friday to Sunday. There is a large police presence expected at the festival with heavy equipment such as armored vehicles and water cannons. Officers from the nearby city of Görlitz are being supported by federal police and riot squads from Saxony and other German states.

About 750 people have registered to participate in the event, which is expected to feature concerts with right-wing extremist bands.

Counterprotests barred

The OVG in Bautzen also barred a demonstration organized by the protest initiative "Rechts rockt nicht" ("Right does not rock") from taking place near the festival, citing safety concerns.

The counterprotest planned to demonstrate at the Hotel Neisseblick, which is within sight and hearing distance of the concert. The hotel is located down a dead-end street.

The court justified the ban by saying that authorities would not be able to keep order and security if clashes were to break out. It also said that rescue and emergency vehicles might not be able to access the area.

However, the small eastern German town is holding other events that coincide with the right-wing festival. One of them is the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Ostritz BC, an amateur soccer team that plays in Germany's ninth tier. The celebration includes soccer tournaments during the weekend.

Michael Kretschmer, Saxony's state premier, said the eastern German state will do anything in its power to combat right-wing extremism.

"I am very impressed with how in such a small town ... the citizens stand up to make it clear that right-wing extremists are not wanted here," Kretschmer was quoted by German news agency dpa as saying.

